Voices™ Marketplace seeking digital publisher partnerships

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to tremendous advertiser demand for scale in reaching diverse populations with authenticity, Infinity Partnerships is presently seeking new digital publishing partners to participate in the Voices™ Marketplace.

The Voices™ Marketplace , powered by AdGrid launched in September to solve the problem of scale in multicultural digital advertising. The innovative platform has been wildly successful, and Infinity Partnerships is actively seeking multicultural and general market publishers to join the marketplace. In return, publishers can expect unique demand from multicultural advertisers and top-notch technology and customer advisory.

By empowering diverse content creators with best in class technology for content management and monetization services, the Voices™ Marketplace, powered by AdGrid allows brands to access immersive rich media units at scale directly on BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and Hispanic publishers and related affinities across both general market and also on multicultural and endemic properties

"Since partnering with the Voices Marketplace™, I've been impressed with the lift in revenue as well as the reporting, user interface and customer attention." Jeremy Zimmerman, SVP of Revenue Operations, Wavefront.TV .

Diverse individuals have diverse interests, and the Voices Marketplace™ allows Advertisers to connect with multicultural audiences, in the most authentic way, through their entire media consumption lifecycle, using proprietary, privacy first, data driven methods.. This exponentially increases scale versus strategies which rely on endemic properties alone and maximizes performance for brands.

The Voices Marketplace™ is a joint venture between Infinity Partnerships, the most inclusive advertising technology consultancy and AdGrid. IO, the most complete advertising technology solution for content syndication, Rich Media, and monetization.

