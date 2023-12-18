Voices™ Marketplace seeking digital publisher partnerships

News provided by

Infinity Partnerships

18 Dec, 2023, 15:22 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to tremendous advertiser demand for scale in reaching diverse populations with authenticity, Infinity Partnerships is presently seeking new digital publishing partners to participate in the Voices™ Marketplace.

The Voices™ Marketplace, powered by AdGrid launched in September to solve the problem of scale in multicultural digital advertising. The innovative platform has been wildly successful, and Infinity Partnerships is actively seeking multicultural and general market publishers to join the marketplace. In return, publishers can expect unique demand from multicultural advertisers and top-notch technology and customer advisory.

By empowering diverse content creators with best in class technology for content management and monetization services, the Voices™ Marketplace, powered by AdGrid allows brands to access immersive rich media units at scale directly on BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and Hispanic publishers and related affinities across both general market and also on multicultural and endemic properties

"Since partnering with the Voices Marketplace™, I've been impressed with the lift in revenue as well as the reporting, user interface and customer attention." Jeremy Zimmerman, SVP of Revenue Operations, Wavefront.TV.

Diverse individuals have diverse interests, and the Voices Marketplace™ allows Advertisers to connect with multicultural audiences, in the most authentic way, through their entire media consumption lifecycle, using proprietary, privacy first, data driven methods.. This exponentially increases scale versus strategies which rely on endemic properties alone and maximizes performance for brands.

The Voices Marketplace™ is a joint venture between Infinity Partnerships, the most inclusive advertising technology consultancy and AdGrid. IO, the most complete advertising technology solution for content syndication, Rich Media, and monetization.

SOURCE Infinity Partnerships

Also from this source

AdGrid.IO and Infinity Partnerships Launch Voices™ Marketplace

AdGrid.IO and Infinity Partnerships Launch Voices™ Marketplace

The Voices™ Marketplace has recently launched to solve the problem of scale in multicultural digital advertising. By empowering diverse content...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.