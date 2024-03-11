Voices of Beauty Summit to Be Hosted by Landing International in Los Angeles

Ciara, Founder of OAM Skin, to be the Keynote Speaker

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing International , the most awarded B2B beauty platform, uses its exclusive technology to ensure that every voice in beauty is heard and celebrated. By putting their unparalleled industry knowledge to work, they have positioned brands - especially indie and BIPOC-owned beauty brands - for success. In that vein, Landing International is thrilled to announce Voices of Beauty , the beauty industry's first two-day summit dedicated to creating change through diversity and inclusivity.

Landing International

Taking place March 27th and 28th in Downtown LA, Voices of Beauty aims to bring together industry pioneers and accelerate growth so that our combined expertise and impact can contribute to a truly inclusive future for all. The summit will explore the powerful synergy of brands, retailers, and experts, addressing the urgent need for more inclusivity across workplace culture, product development, and marketing strategies.

Sarah Chung Park, CEO and Founder of Landing International, says, "As founders and leaders, we have influence. How do we use that privilege to ensure every beauty consumer feels empowered to live loudly and proudly in their skin? I hope this summit will help open the conversation."

The summit will have industry powerhouse speakers from brands like Glossier, FORVR Mood, Tower 28, Live Tinted, Sweet July Skinand PHLUR, retailers including ULTA, Forever21, JCPenney, FabFitFun, Credo, and beauty publications such as Allure, Cosmopolitan, and Refinery29.

Day 1 of the summit will be the "Retail Bootcamp," dedicated to upskilling and uplifting beauty founders at the forefront of diversity and inclusivity. Designed by founders for founders, this one-day event will provide a unique opportunity to connect with fellow founders, editors, buyers, and influencers in a collaborative setting.

Day 2 will be the formal summit, moderated by industry powerhouses. There will be panels, fireside chats, and more to learn about diversity and inclusivity in the beauty space. This day will be packed with information on how to reach a diverse consumer base, break down barriers in media, accessibility in beauty, the ever-changing retail landscape, and so much more.

For more information, please visit https://www.voicesofbeautysummit.com/ . This ticketed event is open to brands, retailers, and service providers. Tickets can be purchased here .

About Landing International:

Landing International is a B2B technology company specializing in digital tools that advance the future of retail and make the industry more conscious, inclusive, and empowering. We are a minority and women-led team committed to diversity and inclusivity.

Named one of Fast Company's most innovative companies of 2022, we work closely with over 400 beauty and skincare brands and nearly 100 leading global beauty retailers, including Ulta, Target, Nordstrom, and JCPenney. Our award-winning SaaS sales enablement tools were designed to solve many hurdles preventing brands from succeeding in stores–creating more chances of success for brands, retailers, and the beauty advisors who interact with customers daily on the sales floor.

To learn more, visit Landing International .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Betts

310-490-7278

[email protected]

SOURCE Voices of Beauty