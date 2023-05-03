Voices of Note Partners with PFLAG Atlanta, Arts InCommunity and the Breman Museum to Promote Equality and Resilience Through Music

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices of Note , Atlanta's oldest and largest chorus, is proud to continue its mission of telling stories about pride and resilience through music. With over 42 years of dedication to promoting equality, acceptance, and love for all, Voices of Note has announced new partnerships with Arts InCommunity and PFLAG Atlanta, as well as an upcoming collaboration with the Breman Museum.

Voices of Note is more than just a chorus - it is a community of individuals who share a passion for music and a commitment to improving the world. Through their performances, workshops, and outreach programs, Voices of Note seeks to educate and inspire people to embrace diversity and celebrate their differences. The organization believes that music is a powerful tool for change, and they use their platform to raise awareness about important issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

"Voices of Note is thrilled to continue telling stories about pride and resilience through music," said Dr. Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director of Voices of Note. "We believe that music has the power to bring people together and create positive change in our society. Our partnerships with Arts InCommunity, PFLAG Atlanta, and the Breman will allow us to further amplify our message of equality, acceptance, and love for all."

In addition, Voices of Note is excited to collaborate with The Breman, a cultural institution focusing on Atlanta's Jewish history and culture. Together, they will present concerts and events celebrating the intersection of Jewish and LGBTQ+ identities. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of recognizing community diversity.

"At a time when there is so much misunderstanding and tension in the U.S. and the world, we are certain that cultural exposure can only foster connection and empathy," said Leslie Gordon, Executive Director of The Breman. "We are pleased to partner with Voices of Note, a group of accomplished artistry that shares our belief in the power of performance to bring together artists and audiences of different experiences and faiths."

PFLAG Atlanta is part of a national organization that provides support, education, and advocacy for families and allies of LGBTQ+ individuals. By partnering with these organizations, Voices of Note aims to reach more people and make a greater impact in the community.

"PFLAG Atlanta's goal for 2023 is to create intentional, impactful, and supportive partnerships for the LGBTQIA+ community we serve," said Jason Arnold, PFLAG Atlanta Board Member. The work that Voices of Note and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus is doing for greater Atlanta is necessary and we are honored to announce our partnerships. We are honored to witness their accomplishments and the beautiful artistry their 2023 season will showcase."

As Voices of Note looks toward the future, they are excited to continue sharing diverse perspectives and inspiring audiences with their music. They remain committed to using their platform to promote equality, acceptance, and love for all and are grateful for the support of their partners and the community.

"We're ecstatic to partner with Voices of Note," said Lowell Fuchs, Director of Arts InCommunity. "Voices of Note spreads a powerful message through song that can be heard by all Georgians. Our partnership will help amplify VON's work and spark new relationships with communities that historically have been excluded from the arts due to barriers to access."

For more information about Voices of Note and its upcoming events and programs, please visit www.voicesofnote.org .

Atlanta Woman's Chorus (AWC) -- "Who Tells Your Story"



Date: June 3, 2023

Performance Times: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Venue: Lassiter Concert Hall — 2601 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30066

Artistic Director: Dr. Melissa T. Arasi

Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus (AGMC) -- "Returning to the Root"



Date: June 9



Performance Times: 7:30 p.m.



Venue: Atlanta City Hall – 5563 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Artistic Director: Donald Milton III

Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus (AGMC) -- "Returning to the Root"



Date: June 10



Performance Times: 7:30 p.m.



Venue: Conant Performing Arts Center - 4484 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319

Artistic Director: Donald Milton III

Publicity Contact:

Christopher Armond T.W., House of Heralds PR

[email protected]

About the Breman Museum:

Opened in 1996, The Breman pursues its mission "to connect people to Jewish history, culture and arts." Located in Midtown Atlanta, the nonprofit multidisciplinary center has four focuses: exhibitions, arts and cultural programming, archives and Holocaust education.

About Arts InCommunity:

For almost 50 years, Arts InCommunity (AIC) has worked alongside partners to create a more inclusive Georgia where arts and culture is accessible for individuals with disabilities, veterans, at-risk youth, among other communities. The heart of AIC's work takes place at the intersections of the arts, culture, and community.

About PFlag:

PFLAG is the nation's first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note:

Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.

