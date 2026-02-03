Voices of the Community Survey Highlights Gaps in Awareness Around Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Highlighting the survey during American Heart Month, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation encourages communities to turn awareness into action through its Empowering Hearts to Save Lives campaign

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is highlighting findings from its Voices of the Community (VOC) survey during American Heart Month, showcasing gaps in awareness around sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Conducted in late 2025 among 132 survivors, co-survivors, educators, advocates, and medical professionals, the survey offers insight into what individuals and communities need to act when seconds matter most.

Empowering Hearts to Save Lives campaign

While awareness of sudden cardiac arrest is growing, respondents reported ongoing challenges, including public misconceptions, limited AED access, and inconsistent confidence to respond in emergencies. Selected findings include:

reported limited access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) 80% of respondents reported some form of CPR/AED training

"These findings show us both the gaps and the strong willingness of people to learn and act," said Gina Peattie, MPA, Executive Director of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. "Highlighting these results during American Heart Month reinforces why our Empowering Hearts to Save Lives: From Awareness to Action campaign exists—to help individuals and communities move from knowledge to lifesaving action."

The campaign leverages American Heart Month to provide clear, practical ways to engage throughout February with four weekly themes:

Week 1 (Feb 1–7): Share Your "Why" – Elevating personal stories

– Elevating personal stories Week 2 (Feb 8–14): All About CPR – Learning, practicing, and teaching CPR; sharing survival stories

– Learning, practicing, and teaching CPR; sharing survival stories Week 3 (Feb 15–21): AED Awareness and Accessibility – Promoting AED placement, visibility, and readiness

– Promoting AED placement, visibility, and readiness Week 4 (Feb 22–28): Continuing the Momentum – Encouraging year-round awareness, preparedness, and action

The Voices of the Community survey results also highlight the meaningful impact of SCAF's programming, such as the H.E.A.R.T. Champion and Cardiac Arrest Survivor Alliance (CASA) initiatives, which provide education, resources, and various engagement opportunities.

To explore the full Voices of the Community survey findings and learn how to participate in the American Heart Month campaign, visit:

About the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation (SCAF) is a national nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate preventable death and disability from sudden cardiac arrest and support people affected by SCA. SCAF's mission is to raise public awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and promote initiatives that help save lives through education, research, and community. Learn more at www.sca-aware.org.

To support our work, please visit www.sca-aware.org/donate.

