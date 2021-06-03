Voices: The Rise of Remote Voice Actors Allows for Targeting and Localization

"Clients of Voices are executing global campaigns with our voice over actors who deliver over 100 languages and accents. Next to remote live recording technology and hyper-localization, a noteworthy trend we've seen is the development of a so-called global accent ," says David Ciccarelli, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Voices.

The Global Accent

Voice actor Toby Ricketts has mastered the delivery of premium quality voice over in New Zealand, British, Australian, Standard American, and global accents, the latter a perfection of the technique of blending the sounds of international English dialects into one global accent .

"Non-regionalization is quite a new phenomenon. It has only been in the last two to three years that clients have been asking for it," says Ricketts, stating that the global accent is mostly in demand in the corporate world. "International terminologies are increasingly used for trends in business. The global accent supports the quest to be able to communicate with any business partner in the world."

Hyper-Localization

Since Aracely (Ara) Rivera joined Voices a few years ago, she has seen a vast increase in demand for regional accents. "We are starting to see these regional specific jobs as clients are being more intentional and willing to go the extra mile to reach their target audience," she says.

"You have to learn about the local trends," says Colombian voice actor Juan Carlos Jaramillo R. , who offers the Latino accent in English next to International Spanish and Latin American Spanish. "People locally in Colombia have totally different needs than Latinos living in the U.S."

Remote Live-Recording Sessions

Programs like Source-Connect bridge the physical gap and allow clients to patch in to the studio of the voice talent, providing crystal clear audio quality that can be instantly recorded through any connecting studio with direction and feedback from the client in real-time.

"Particularly for global organizations, it means that not only is their choice of talent or director not geographically restricted, but their own international teams can all be just as involved in the process as if they were all in the same room together," says British voice actor Scott Tunnix .

Find the full press release at https://www.voices.com/company/press/press-releases/targeting-and-localization

Michelle Melski, Voices Communications Manager

[email protected]

1-888-359-3472 ext. 536

Melanie Marten, The Coup

[email protected]

+49 1707308126

SOURCE Voices Inc.