Voiceworks selects BroadForward Next Generation STP to replace its legacy systems

ALMERE, Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceworks announced today they have selected the BroadForward Signaling Transfer Point (BroadForward STP). The company, a European leading provider of mobile telephony, fixed telephony, UC and data solutions, has currently two legacy SS7 routing solutions deployed from two major incumbent vendors which both will be replaced by the BroadForward Next Generation STP.

The BroadForward STP is a highly versatile routing hub for all 2G/3G related signaling traffic and will be deployed in a high available mode supporting geographic redundancy across multiple sites. The software solution provides Voiceworks with the signaling intelligence required to unify and simplify SS7 based routing configuration and management of all their SS7 signaling traffic. Voiceworks already has the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC) in operation for routing of 4G signaling traffic. All BroadForward products support easy-to-use GUI based configuration and integration of advanced signaling scenarios across protocols and technologies, without the need for scripting or coding.

Voiceworks, which is based in the Netherlands, is one of the largest and fastest growing Voice over IP (VoIP) and web technology specialists in both the Dutch and German telecom markets. Their solutions – among others corporate Unified Communications (UC) and fixed-mobile-integration services – are delivered from the cloud both as a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), which support clients and partners in their business growth. Voiceworks is part of pan-European unified communications technology and telecommunication services player Enreach. Organizations within this group all contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communications solutions for the business market. Enreach serves over 1650 resellers and 2 million end-customers with activities in 25 countries.

Christian Bichbäumer, Head of Mobile Operations at Enreach says: "The deployment of the BroadForward STP will allow us to rationalize our network as we replace multiple legacy routers with one uniform, next generation software solution. The new STP will provide us with the required flexibility to implement complex routing logic and services, using a central easy-to-use configuration and management function. BroadForward has a proven track record for successfully supporting complex technical integrations projects at Enreach and we are happy to continue this collaboration."

Steve Pit, COO at Enreach, adds, "As an added bonus, the BroadForward STP runs on the same single engine signaling framework as our other BroadForward products. This not only provides cross-platform signaling flexibility to adapt to the specific wishes of our enterprise customers, but also enables us to reduce costs significantly."

BroadForward CEO, Taco Schoute concludes: "As a long term signaling partner of Voiceworks we are thrilled to be selected to replace their legacy SS7 routers with our next generation STP. Our solution enables Voiceworks to move away from the limitations of inflexible legacy SS7 products, often running on proprietary hardware. In contrast, The BroadForward STP is a 100% software solution by design, allowing Voiceworks to enable converged signaling scenarios across 2G/3G, 4G and even 5G."

About Voiceworks

Voiceworks provides a diverse portfolio of IT and communication solutions for businesses in the Netherlands, through more than 250 resellers. Founded in 2005, Voiceworks is highly experienced in both web technology and Voice over IP. Above all Voiceworks is a leading provider of mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Unified Communications and data solutions. The rapidly growing company consists of 250 employees, and offers innovative real-time communication solutions through channel partners that enable end users to work smarter and more efficient, from anywhere in the world.

For more information: http://www.voiceworks.com/en/

About Enreach



Enreach is the parent company of various labels such as Voiceworks, Swyx, Centile, Eazit, ipnordic, M Mobility, Network Telecom and masvoz. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecoms services via their reselling partners or direct brands that are transformative for SMEs and the people that work with them. All brands contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach is active in the core markets Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, UK, Spain and France with activities in 25 countries and more than 900 employees.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: https://enreach.com/

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

