Voicify establishes European infrastructure in support of EMEA customers

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify recently established a European instance of their platform in a German AWS data center meeting the same security standards across other regions. The European data center deployment is meeting a sharp increase in demand across Europe from brands that are embracing the use of voice apps, (custom and mainstream) voice assistants and chatbots for marketing and customer service use cases and need to follow privacy and legal policies within the region.

"Given GDPR, it was important for Voicify to have an in-region presence and deployment option," said Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. He went on, "German data centers adhere to the strictest standards which meet the widest array of EMEA Privacy Policies, making that location a natural choice to meet regional demands."

Existing European customers will immediately be able to move beyond anonymous voice experiences and deeply involve customer experience and back-end systems to deliver even more powerful voice apps via Voicify. Customers like VW and Campari will take advantage of this expansion to support the full array of endpoints such as: SMS, webchat, Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby, and embedded voice in native mobile.

Nick Laidlaw, CTO for Voicify shared that "Our European customers have use cases in queue that are expanding their business models. They are concentrated on making Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and their own custom voice assistants their newest employees, working to deliver high end white glove service to their customers."

The establishment of a European presence allows all Voicify customers (even those outside Europe) to not only deliver expanded brand experience internationally as they always have but ensure that personal data never leaves the region.

About Voicify and the Company's Conversation Experience Management Platform™

Voicify is the market leader in enterprise voice assistant and voice app software. The Company's no-code platform combines voice-optimized content management, cross-platform (Alexa, Google Assistant, SMSBots, ChatBots and custom voicebots) deployment, and customer insights.

To learn more about Voicify or to schedule a demo please visit https://voicify.com.

Contact: Jason Fields, [email protected]

SOURCE Voicify

Related Links

https://voicify.com

