VOIP Networks and Wesley Clover Solutions Introduce First Unified, Cloud-Based Telecommunications System for Financial Traders

Wesley Clover Solutions has partnered with VOIP Networks , a leading provider of Mitel-powered unified communications solutions, to introduce the first all-in-one cloud-based solution specifically designed for financial firms. The combined solution offers industry-leading trading turrets and a powerful range of office phones and soft endpoints. Based on the Mitel platform, this integrated system offers capabilities like line sharing and bridging, intercom, voicemail, call twinning, Hoot & Holler, and voice recording.

The new technology extends the office to virtually anywhere in the world, with a system that is secure, redundant and scalable. The system allows firms to transition completely to the cloud or to manage a hybrid system that integrates cloud communications with a premise-based system.

"VOIP Networks is an experienced communications provider, positioned very well to help new and existing customers transition to cloud and hybrid cloud solutions," said Terry Matthews, chairman of Wesley Clover International Corporation. "This new level of partnership with Wesley Clover will enhance that position further. We look forward to continuing our long relationship with VOIP Networks and together meeting the evolving needs of financial services customers."

The cloud-based system makes adding employees or locations much simpler and less expensive than a premise-based system, and the entire system can be managed from virtually anywhere.

"The separation between office systems and turret trading systems disappears," noted Chuck Reagan, President & CEO of VOIP Networks. "Financial trading firms can enjoy all of the benefits of a unified communications system across the country or the globe. And, because it's in the cloud, we can build in an unmatched level of redundancy and reliability."

To learn more about the new cloud-based system and its capabilities, please contact Robert Handel at (212) 776-4510.

VOIP Networks provides businesses of all sizes with unified communications solutions. The company's Cloud 9 UCaaS platform is powered by Mitel, the only business communications company ranked across five Gartner Magic Quadrants. Founded in 1984, VOIP Networks offers expertise in both traditional hardware systems and state-of-the-art cloud communications. This diverse experience enables VOIP Networks to guide organizations in selecting the right communication system and in implementing a smooth transition.

Wesley Clover Solutions designs, sells, installs, and maintains IP communications platforms for financial trading organizations, global enterprises, and command and control centers. Wesley Clover Solutions meets the growing demand for expertise in managing the transition from legacy to IP voice communications solutions, while reducing risks, complexity, and costs. The company's flagship Eclipse Trading System combines a carrier-grade, open-standards-based back-end system with SIP-based "built for purpose" desktop trading appliances and Web-RTC support soft clients. The back-end solution operates in a virtual environment and can be integrated with other leading SIP-based call managers.

