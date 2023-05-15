Voipfuture and Mobileum Deploy an Integrated VoLTE Roaming Monitoring Solution at a Tier 1 Carrier in the U.S.

The new integrated solution provides key insights into VoLTE roaming traffic

HAMBURG, Germany, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voipfuture , provider of market-leading voice service monitoring technology and analytics solution, announced today that it completed deploying its Qrystal monitoring solution with Mobileum's RCEM product at a U.S.-based Tier 1 carrier. The integrated solution provides key insights into the carrier's VoLTE roaming traffic.

Voipfuture has been working with Mobileum to incorporate the unique data that Voipfuture Qrystal creates from monitoring VoLTE roaming traffic and providing visibility into S8 and S8HR interfaces. Qrystal provides visibility into the user experience of roaming mobile subscribers.

Mobileum and Voipfuture have been working to enhance Mobileum's RCEM monitoring system with Qrystal's advanced dual visibility voice metrics and analytics covering a wide range of VoIP services.

"Voipfuture's Qrystal technology is exceptionally scalable. It's applicable to a wide range of network environments, from enterprise branch sites to major interconnection points and carrier networks," says Michael Wallbaum, Voipfuture's Director Product Marketing. "Qrystal has demonstrated its value to provide visibility for VoLTE roaming user experience and we are looking forward to continuing to support Mobileum with their current and future projects."

Qrystal's VoLTE roaming use cases include:

Voice quality KPIs

VoLTE roaming visited network user experience

Troubleshooting

Customer care applications

Interconnection monitoring

Customer SLA monitoring

SMS

Quality statistics per roaming partner

Quality statistics for both own subscribers roaming and foreign subscribers in their own network

About Voipfuture

Voipfuture is a premium voice service monitoring and analytics company that provides a unique technology for assessing, aggregating, analyzing, and visualizing voice quality information, for better data-based insights.

Voipfuture products offer a precise view on both the media and control planes to communication service providers, wholesalers, enterprises, call centers and cloud-based voice services. Since its launch, Voipfuture has been at the forefront of voice quality monitoring and continues to redefine Voice over IP by connecting customers' view on service quality with high resolution user experience, as well as with insights that enable next gen voice services.

For more information: https://www.voipfuture.com/

Media Contact:

Lilach Bar-Tal

[email protected]

SOURCE Voipfuture