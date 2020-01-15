VoIP.ms Launches Free Porting Across U.S. & Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VoIP.ms, a state-of-the-art Montreal-based VoIP Provider, announced today the launch of Free Porting across U.S. & Canada for Local & Toll-free DIDs*. Effective today, residential and business users wishing to switch operators while keeping their old phone number can have their number transferred free of charge; in addition to this, portability transition is shorter and easier than before.

"We pride ourselves to be a fully Contract-Free, Pay-as-You-Go and Bring Your Own Device provider," commented David Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer at VoIP.ms, "but it just made sense to seal the deal with free porting. Since the company creation back in 2007, VoIP.ms has always been advocating to offer a hassle-free solution to its customers."

VoIP.ms keeps growing with significant product development in the past months.

The company has launched various features to remain universally recognized as the most feature-rich VoIP provider, namely:

Automatic Top-Up

Referral Program

T.38 Faxing

Audio Conferencing

Call Encryption

Extra Security Features (incl. TOTP, 2FA, etc.)

… just to name a few.

* For all the details regarding this announcement, please visit: https://voip.ms/en/free-porting.

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada with over 75,000 happily satisfied customers. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features, as well as enhanced communication features to simplify both business and residential communications such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms

