VOIR Collaborates with Guerlain for Innovative True-To-Life Virtual Try-On of Makeup

PARIS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOIR Inc is excited to announce a launch of collaboration with Guerlain. VOIR's technology now allows to try-on Guerlain makeup products instantly using augmented reality. Customers are now able to try-on tens of makeup products in just a couple of minutes. Guerlain, one of the world's legendary beauty brands became at the forefront of new digital beauty age.

Virtual try-on of makeup products

Guerlain just launched new matte shades of the iconic Rouge G Lipstick on April 1st, 2019 which became instantly available for virtual try-on using iPads installed in Guerlain retailers worldwide and using VOIR app that is available for download in the App Store.

VOIR's solution provides unique true-to-life try-on experience driven by proprietary technology of digitization that processes physical makeup products through scanning, precise calibration and produces digitized products that can be used in augmented reality. With unparalleled precision of proprietary 3D rendering, customers can try-on digitized products with results mirroring that of real in-store try-on.

"We are excited about the collaboration with Guerlain. Together we are reinventing the digital beauty world and staying ahead of fast-moving beauty trends." - Dmitry Koltsov, CEO of VOIR Inc said.

"Consumers don't just want to buy something, they want a great customer experience that complements the product; And when it comes to make-up products, we know that it could be difficult for some of them to buy it without testing it. As a result, we worked closely with our partner VOIR to develop a customized virtual try-on tool, allowing our consumers to test in-store many shades of our make-up products notably our star products like Rouge G lipsticks, L'Essentiel foundation or the legendary Terracotta, before buying it. Create seamless experiences, removing all friction points during the whole consumer journey is one of our top priorities." - Jean-Denis Mariani, CDO of Guerlain said.

"Nothing helps a woman choosing the perfect lipstick better than trying it on. With Rouge G, Guerlain makes you try all the wide selection of beautiful shades not only physically, but also virtually on iPads in stores and even on your smartphone with VOIR app for the very first time. An innovative and contemporary touch from a great master of make-up tradition." - Natalia Vodianova, muse of Guerlain said.

Guerlain is a celebrated French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house. It is part of LVMH, the world leader of luxury and renowned patron of innovation. Respect for tradition and a sense of innovation join together to offer the most beautiful creations by Guerlain.

VOIR Inc is a technology company that brings beauty experience into digital lifestyle. VOIR's white label solutions for Brands and Retailers are simplifying their communication with customers and increasing sales. VOIR app is publicly available in the App Store. It has been downloaded by more than 2 800 000 users worldwide.

