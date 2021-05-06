Volando.us Launches Inaugural LGBTQ+ Getaway: Mayan Xcapade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volando.us , a tour operator specializing in safe, fun and affordable travel experiences for the LGBTQ+ community, has announced its inaugural trip: Mayan Xcapade . Taking place over Labor Day Weekend, the party begins on Friday, September 3, as two chartered JetBlue flights leave Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and head to Cancun. Upon arrival to the Cancun International Airport (CUN), guests will be whisked away in comfort and style to the TRS Yucatan Hotel at the Grand Palladium in Riviera Maya. Just for this group, Volando.us has secured all 454 suites of this adults-only, five-star, all-inclusive resort, creating a relaxed and discreet environment for participants to live life to its fullest.

In addition, luxuriously appointed suite accommodations, guests will enjoy all of the following perks and benefits as an inaugural Xcapade attendee:

Nightly parties, including sets by international celebrity DJs Aron, Anne Louise , and Ben Bakson

, and Ben Bakson Unlimited dining and complimentary premium beverages, as well as live dinner shows

Access to the resort's gym and spa with enhanced with Mayan rituals for rejuvenation and renewal

Complimentary Wifi

Non-motorized water sports

A comprehensive program of on-site activities, including yoga, dance classes, cooking lessons, mixology demonstrations, tequila tastings and much more

Pricing starts from $839 per person (not including airfare), including accommodations, meals and scheduled event activities. Airfare on the private flights is available as an add-on for guests departing from FFL. Guests must adhere to all hotel safety measures and will receive complimentary health insurance from the property.

To celebrate this getaway, the first Xcapade of its kind, Volando.us is giving away one (1) two-person package, including three nights of double occupancy suite accommodations and access to all event activities. Visit https://mayanxcapade.volando.us and enter by June 30, 2021. The drawing will be held and announced on July 1, 2021. Winners will be responsible for their own airfare.

For more information and continued updates, please visit https://mayanxcapade.volando.us .

About Volando.us:

Volando.us is the premier provider of tours and getaways for the LGBTQ+ community and the only firm in the industry authorized to handle public charters. Ambassadors for the LGBTQ+ traveler, Volando.us was born out of a mission to break down barriers and provide safe, fun and affordable travel experiences for the LGBTQ+ community. Organized group trips include airfare, hotel accommodations, meals and a variety of activities. Visit www.volando.us and sign up to be amongst the first to receive news, developments and notifications on trip launches.

