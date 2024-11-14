VOLANT AEROTECH Makes Debut at CIIE, Bringing Air Mobility Within Reach

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5-10, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was grandly inaugurated at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai. Specializing in high-end commercial passenger Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL), VOLANT made its debut at the CIIE in collaboration with ESSENCE VALUE LIMITED. Within the Future Mobility zone of the Automobile Exhibition Area, VOLANT presented the "new quality productive forces" embodied by eVTOL, showcasing how these cutting-edge innovations provide new options for future transportation and elevate the overall travel experience for individuals.

VOLANT VE25-100 Offers Versatile Configurations, Covering Six Major Air Travel Scenarios

VOLANT's first product, the VE25-100, is designed to accommodate one pilot and five passengers, boasting a maximum cruise speed of 235 km/h and a range of 200 to 400 km. Currently, it holds the distinction of being the passenger eVTOL with the largest takeoff weight and the most spacious cabin available globally.

Making its debut at the CIIE, the VOLANT VE25-100 showcases a full-scale 1:1 cabin model. The cabin interior boasts a height of 1,350 mm, with a seat pitch of 1,250 mm between rows and a seat width of 660 mm, providing ample legroom and movement space for every passenger. A specially designed infant basket is included in the rear seating area, offering added convenience for families traveling with children. The oversized glass cabin provides excellent visibility, allowing passengers to enjoy stunning views throughout their journey. The cabin lighting system, meticulously designed with LED technology, offers low power consumption, high brightness, and a wide range of colors, enhancing the overall travel experience. Additionally, the VE25-100 features a flexible 6-seat cabin layout that can be easily reconfigured to suit different usage scenarios, whether for business travel, family trips, or sightseeing flights. The seats and interior are crafted from Tapis, a premium eco-friendly material known for its softness, smoothness, breathability, and excellent durability and stain resistance, ensuring a comfortable and healthy traveling environment.

In addition to its comfortable high-end commercial passenger transport capabilities, the VE25-100 is highly versatile. It can accommodate a two-meter stretcher and load aviation-grade containers, making it multi-functional. The aircraft can seamlessly transition between three configurations for passenger transport, emergency rescue, and cargo transport, effectively covering six major scenarios: low-altitude sightseeing, short-haul transportation, urban travel, emergency rescue, aviation cargo, and private travel.

Furthermore, VOLANT's eVTOL flight simulator has garnered significant attention. Unlike the control methods employed in traditional multi-rotor and fixed-wing aircraft, the VE25-100 eVTOL utilizes an innovative control philosophy known as Simplified Vehicle Operations (SVO). This approach allows pilots to manage the entire flight state using a single set of control inputs, significantly reducing the complexity of flight tasks and greatly enhancing flight safety. As a result, pilots can achieve a truly safe and effortless flying experience, while passengers enjoy a highly efficient and comfortable journey.

Efficient R&D Process Leads the eVTOL Industry

VOLANT's core team comprises experts from world-class aviation companies such as COMAC, Airbus, GE, and Honeywell, bringing extensive experience in civil aircraft R&D, airworthiness certification, and commercialization. Key members have been deeply involved in the research, certification, and commercialization processes of nine passenger aircraft models, including the COMAC ARJ21/C919/C929, AVIC XCAC MA700, Jiaolong, Bombardier CSeries from Canada, and Diamond DA40/DA42 from Austria. Together, they boast over 400 years of model-specific experience, establishing one of the most formidable and comprehensive development teams in the world.

Meanwhile, VOLANT has mastered a wide range of key technologies in eVTOL design and R&D, including fuselage structure design and strength assessment, aerodynamic layout and fluid simulation, flight control law development and validation, redundant system development and safety evaluation, electric propulsion system redundancy design, and thermal design of energy and power systems. Additionally, the company has 10 designated representatives from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), ensuring a thorough understanding of the eVTOL airworthiness certification process.

Since its establishment on June 1, 2021, VOLANT has maintained world-leading levels in R&D progress, development efficiency, and capital utilization. In August 2022, its technological demonstrator X1 was successfully rolled out and completed its first round of flight tests in January 2023. In September 2023, the VE25-100 passenger eVTOL formally entered the type certification process, becoming the first passenger eVTOL project accepted by the CAAC East China Regional Administration. On October 23, 2024, the initial review meeting for the VE25-100 type certification was successfully held, marking the entry into the substantive phase of airworthiness certification.

VOLANT has been highly favored in the capital markets in the first half of the year. The company has successively received investments from renowned investors such as Shunwei Capital, Future Capital, CDH Investments, Legend Capital, Shougang Fund, Jingguorui, Huaqiang Capital, QF Capital, Ventech, Qingsong Fund, Welight Capital, Jadex Capital, Nanshan SEI Investment, and Dunhong Capital. In 2024 alone, VOLANT has secured five rounds of financing, making it the company with the most funding rounds in both the Chinese low-altitude economy sector and the hard technology sector. VOLANT is recognized as a Shanghai Foreign-funded R&D Center and has won the Super Award at the World Future Industries Competition. "At this CIIE, we have signed new agreements with a total value of up to RMB 3 billion, which add a unique low-altitude dimension to the expo." Said Mcfly Huang, Partner and Senior Vice President of VOLANT.

eVTOLs offer a tenfold improvement in safety and efficiency, significantly reducing general aviation operating costs to just one-tenth of their original levels. They represent the most advanced and competitive new quality productive forces in the low-altitude economy sector and are seen as the "key variable to unlock the maximum growth in the low-altitude economy". The 7th CIIE, themed "New Era, Shared Future", features over 3,000 enterprises from more than 100 countries and regions. For the first time, a "Future Mobility" zone has been established, which will undoubtedly create comprehensive and innovative opportunities for the development of the eVTOL industry. As a world-leading technology company dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VOLANT is committed to enhancing travel experiences and making the world more efficient. We strive to deliver safe, green, efficient, and commercially viable high-end passenger eVTOLs for everyone. Together with industry peers, we will usher in the era of air mobility!

