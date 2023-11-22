Volante Technologies enhances Volante Experience to support the digital transformation needs of financial institutions

New suite of capabilities provides banks greater visibility and efficiency across their payments business and enables a 360-degree view of the payments lifecycle to drive growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments modernization, today announced the general availability of the latest version of the Volante Experience™.

Following the initial launch of the Volante Experience, which focused on the onboarding experience, this latest release enhances Volante's Payments as a Service (PaaS) to support financial institutions on their digital transformation journey and speed up innovation. The suite has already been integrated into the operations of a major U.S. insurance and banking institution. Following this successful deployment, it is now available to all U.S. PaaS customers.

"In a world where the financial services industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Volante Technologies continues to deliver innovative solutions that aim to address the needs of its customers. The enhanced Volante Experience offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-native, Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities that cater to financial institutions' unique digital transformation requirements through the use of modularized functionality, and providing a pathway to ongoing modernization," said Gilles Ubaghs, Strategic Advisor, Datos Insights.

The enhanced suite comprises key modular capabilities, including out-of-the-box reporting, operational productivity improvements, business insights, and cloud service management. Banks that deploy Volante Experience will gain a 360-degree view of their customers and support the growing demands of payments modernization and digital transformation initiatives.

The suite features a centralized portal, the Command Center, that provides mission-critical insights, payment processing metrics, and real-time notifications for the institution. The suite sources data from across the bank's payments ecosystem, from Volante PaaS, to select third-party solutions, providing users greater visibility across their payments business.

Out-of-the-box reports can be generated ad hoc or prescheduled. Onboarding is streamlined using self-service capabilities, templates, and automation. With the business insights module, users can harness the power of data synthesis to test use cases for payment processing and operations management and tune performance improvement parameters.

"This latest release of the Volante Experience represents a pivotal moment for the financial services industry," said Deepak Gupta, EVP of Product, Engineering and Service, Volante Technologies. "We are empowering banks to embark on their digital transformation journeys with unmatched efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-changing landscape."

Gupta added, "The Volante Experience is resilient, highly scalable, and architected to be resource efficient. The suite provides key platform frameworks that drive innovation in analytics, reporting, and policy-based configuration for greater visibility."

Delve deeper here to find out how Volante Experience is supporting the digital transformation needs of financial institutions and helping them innovate at the speed of business.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily, so customers can focus on growing their business, not managing their technology. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's solutions power four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world's largest card networks, and 66 percent of U.S. commercial deposits. Learn more at volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

