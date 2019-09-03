Volante Technologies expands senior leadership team to support growth

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, India and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies Inc., a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and payments modernization, today announced two senior strategic hires to drive the continued growth of the company.

Executive in Residence and Non-Executive Board Director Harp Grewal has now been appointed COO with responsibility for managing and delivering on the Company's growth.

Deepak Gupta, Chief Architect of Oracle's hosted business and founder of Peoplesoft's hosted business, has taken on the role of Global Head of Software as a Service (SaaS). Joining Harp and Deepak are a select group of senior hires with significant experience in the areas of SaaS, Payments, Open Banking and ISO 20022. Together, these additions to Volante's management team will help drive and manage the Company's growth and meet its commitment to customer success.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, said, "The digital transformation opportunity in financial services is colossal – payments alone is a $2tn industry, with transaction volumes set to double over the next decade. As we grow rapidly and increase our market share, it is vital that we invest in our organisation to ensure we continue to deliver excellence and reliability for our clients today and into the future. Harp and Deepak bring unique qualities and experience to Volante and I am delighted to see them both join the team."

Deepak Gupta, Global Head of SaaS, Volante Technologies, added, "It is clear that financial institutions large and small are looking for agile solutions to drive their digital transformation journeys. One such innovation is the rise of payments as a service, delivered in the cloud. Providing access to a unified on-demand cloud service alleviates the challenges of onboarding and complexity, and allows customers to benefit from reduced hardware, software and related people costs so they can focus on delivering value-added services to their end clients and remain competitive. I am pleased to bring my track record in SaaS to help Volante and its customers achieve these goals."

Harp Grewal, COO, Volante Technologies, concluded, "I first worked with Volante some fifteen years ago as a customer, and served as a member of the Board of Directors and advisor. I look forward to helping Volante disrupt the marketplace and emerge as the dominant provider of innovative solutions and services to the financial industry."

About Volante Technologies

Volante is a global financial technology company and has since 2001, focused on addressing the challenges in financial message automation and end-to-end payments processing – from capture through to clearing. Volante provides the digital transformation needed to compete and thrive in the new digital payments age to more than 90 financial institutions and corporate clients in 35 countries.

Our VolPay ecosystem of modular payments business services, Volante Designer development platform and library of hundreds of standards plug-ins and transformations enable projects to be completed in a fraction of the time otherwise possible, while insulating core systems from the complexities of change.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com

SOURCE Volante Technologies

Related Links

http://www.volantetech.com

