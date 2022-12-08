Volante Technologies Listed by CB Insights as One of the 250 Most Promising Private Fintech Companies in the World

CB Insights' annual Fintech 250 showcases the most innovative Fintech companies that are shaping the future of B2B and B2C financial services

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that it has been named to this year's CB Insights' Fintech 250 . The list recognizes the most promising private fintech companies worldwide that are shaping the future of B2B and B2C financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance.

This accolade follows a number of other financial services industry wins for Volante, including being the only provider to be placed first for two consecutive years in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) for wholesale banking payments and receiving the prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for the second year running. Volante has also been recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Selecting a Payment Hub, 2021-22 global survey .

Selected from a pool of over 12,500 eligible private companies using the CB Insights platform, Volante has been listed alongside the likes of Ripple, Stripe and GoCardless in the category of 'payments processing & networks'. The top 250 were chosen from factors including CB Insights' proprietary algorithm measuring overall performance health and growth potential of private companies, as well as funding, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape and team strength.

Globalization is a key theme for this year's Fintech 250 with winners representing 33 different countries (by headquarters location) across the globe. Reflecting this globalization theme, Volante's global reach is clear, working in partnership with its customer base of more than 125 financial institutions across 35 countries.

Volante has also continued to maintain strong trusted-partner relationships with customers, securing strategic growth funding from Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, and Poste Italiane, as well as growing its footprint in Latin America, announcing payments modernization deployments with Banca Afirme, S.A. (Afirme, a subsidiary of Afirme Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V.) and Banco del Bajío, two of the largest domestic banks in Mexico.

"Volante is thrilled to be named to the CB Insights' Fintech 250 list as one of the most innovative Fintech companies shaping the future of financial services. We were selected from over 12,500 companies, because of the quality of our ISO-fluent, API-ready, cloud-native technology and our trusted partner approach to customer relationships." said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies.

"It is interesting to note that the list features just over half of the selected companies headquartered in the US, followed by the UK, India, Brazil and Germany. This clearly illustrates the fact that the future of payments is being shaped by innovation and technology on a truly global scale," Oddiraju continued.

