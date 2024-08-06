Volante Technologies recognized as best in wholesale payment systems in North America by IBS Intelligence

Low-code cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS) provider recognized as a category leader for the fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced its recognition in the 2024 IBS Intelligence Sales League Table Report (SLT) as the Best in Wholesale Payment Systems in North America. 2024 also marks the fifth consecutive year Volante has been a member of the SLT Sales League Leadership Club.

"With the Fedwire ISO 20022 migration testing readiness deadline fast approaching, the financial services sector continues to introduce new, innovative solutions to match rapidly evolving customer demand and regulatory compliance guidelines," said Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms, IBS Intelligence. "Congratulations to Volante for their double win at SLT 2024. Volante's success in Wholesale Payment Systems highlights their long-term vision and unwavering commitment, reflected by their leadership in the Americas. Volante keeps pushing boundaries with innovative solutions, setting new standards, and empowering financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey."

IBS Intelligence has remained the trusted global authority for over twenty years in independently tracking and analyzing banking technology supplier-system selections across 20+ categories. The Sales League Table serves as a comprehensive benchmark for banks to evaluate supplier performance, encompassing hundreds of system selection engagements conducted worldwide.

"We are proud of our consistent recognition as a leader in the payments and financial technologies sectors by a renowned organization like IBSi," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO and co-founder of Volante. "This achievement is a testament to the continued acceptance by banks of Volante as a truly strategic long-term partner."

Volante provides financial businesses worldwide with cloud-native, API-ready payments modernization solutions. Volante's top ranking on the 2024 USA Domestic Sales League Table stems from having sold and deployed more new wholesale payments solutions in the past year than any other competitor. Customers trust Volante for mission-critical end-to-end processing of domestic and cross-border payments, real-time/instant payments, and ISO 20022 migration and modernization.

"This industry recognition serves as a reminder of the effectiveness of our founding mission of forming trusting relationships with our customers, thus giving them the freedom to continually innovate and evolve," continued Oddiraju. "We look forward to working with our customers to address both their immediate challenges and equip them for long-term success through payments modernization and digital transformation."

To gain valuable insights into the challenges and benefits of real-time payments adoption in the U.S., click here to access Volante's recent report produced in partnership with Javelin Strategy & Research. To learn more about Volante Technologies, visit www.volantetech.com.

On behalf of Volante Technologies:

Americas

Coleman Pyeatt

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Tel. +1 (214) 797-9848

[email protected]

EMEA

Holly Finn

Streets Consulting

Tel: +44 (0)20 7959 2235

[email protected]

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies .

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.