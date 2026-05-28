Volara Motorsports Group Acquires Lynx Motor Works, Strengthening Premium Automotive Portfolio

Strategic acquisition brings capital, motorsports network, and worldwide distribution to one of the most exclusive commission-based vehicle builders in the world

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volara Motorsports Group, a motorsports and performance-focused holding company, today announced the acquisition of Lynx Motor Works, an Austin-based manufacturer of limited-production, reimagined classics rooted in motorsport heritage and uncompromising craftsmanship. The transaction marks one of Volara's most significant investments to date and underscores the holding company's commitment to elevating iconic performance brands.

Lynx Motor Works was founded on a singular conviction: that a commissioned vehicle should be as exacting as the individual who commissions it. Every Lynx is a hand-built, ultra-low-volume supercar developed through a deeply personal bespoke process — blending race-proven engineering with contemporary execution to create machines that transcend trends and appreciate in value over time. The brand serves a select circle of collectors and driving enthusiasts through a world-class ownership journey spanning private design sessions, cinematic build documentation, bespoke delivery experiences, and lifetime ownership privileges.

Under Volara's stewardship, Lynx Motor Works will retain the craftsmanship, exclusivity, and ownership philosophy that define it — while gaining access to the strategic infrastructure, capital, and network required to scale responsibly on a global stage. Lynx will unveil four initial programs in the near future, with the GT LM launching in early 2027.

The acquisition brings Lynx into a broader motorsports ecosystem anchored by a strategic partnership with IndyCar driver and motorsports entrepreneur Graham Rahal — adding immediate brand visibility among high-net-worth automotive and motorsports networks and deepening the performance authenticity at the heart of Lynx's identity.

Volara provides Lynx with centralized expertise in finance, marketing, and operations — including CMO-level leadership with over 25 years of brand development experience — without compromising the brand's independence or handcrafted character.

"Lynx Motor Works represents exactly the kind of brand we seek — one with an authentic identity, a differentiated product roadmap, and a genuinely rare customer relationship. We are proud to be its steward." — Christian Okonsky, Founder and CEO, Volara Motorsports Group

Lynx Motor Works will continue to operate as a distinct brand with its own Client Directors, VIP commissioning journey, and identity.

About Volara Motorsports Group

Volara Motorsports Group is a motorsports and performance holding company headquartered in Austin, Texas, with industry experience across its leadership team. The company partners with businesses across the motorsports and performance markets to preserve what makes them special, providing strategic capital and operational support to scale companies, sustain profitability, and build enduring legacy. www.volaramotorsports.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE Volara Motorsports Group