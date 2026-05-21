Volara Motorsports Group Launches to Acquire and Scale Iconic Enthusiast Brands

New holding company focused on performance, heritage, and long-term value creation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volara Motorsports Group today announced its official launch, establishing a premier holding company dedicated to acquiring, building, and scaling high-potential brands across motorsports, performance, cycling, and adjacent enthusiast markets.

Founded on a philosophy of long-term stewardship and disciplined growth, Volara partners with companies that possess strong identity, proven momentum, and the potential to evolve into category leaders. The firm provides strategic guidance, operational expertise, and centralized financial and marketing resources to accelerate growth—while preserving the authenticity and heritage that define each brand.

The company's model delivers the efficiencies of shared leadership across finance, marketing, and operations, while enabling portfolio brands to maintain their distinct voice and deep connection with their communities.

"Volara Motorsports Group was created to build something enduring," said Christian Okonsky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Volara. "We partner with exceptional brands that have already earned their place in the market and provide the strategic support, capital, and infrastructure needed to scale with purpose. Our focus is simple: preserve what makes these brands special while unlocking their full potential for long-term success."

Volara's approach combines targeted acquisitions with active, hands-on management, leveraging a centralized platform to drive operational efficiency and accelerate performance across its portfolio. This includes integrated financial oversight, marketing strategy and execution, and cross-brand collaboration designed to maximize long-term value creation.

With an initial portfolio already taking shape, Volara Motorsports Group is actively evaluating additional acquisition opportunities and partnerships with founders and leadership teams who share its vision for building enduring, high-performance brands.

About Volara Motorsports Group

Volara Motorsports Group is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling enthusiast-driven brands across motorsports, performance, cycling, and lifestyle sectors. Through strategic capital, operational expertise, and centralized financial and marketing leadership, Volara partners with companies to drive sustainable growth while preserving brand heritage and identity. The company is committed to building a portfolio of enduring brands that deliver long-term value. www.volaramotorsports.com

SOURCE Volara Motorsports Group