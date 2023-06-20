Volaris announces 25 A321neo aircraft, bringing its total backlog to 143 A320neo Family aircraft

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, has disclosed 25 A321neo from a purchase agreement signed in October 2022. These aircraft bring Volaris total backlog to 143 A320neo Family aircraft, which will support the airline's continuous fleet renewal and expansion, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

"These A321neos will support our long-term business viability and sustainability strategy, while moving us closer to operating an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Our 143 aircraft backlog demonstrates Volaris financial strength and will guarantee our growth in the Mexican market as well as in routes to the United States and Central America," said Enrique Beltranena, Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer, during the 2023 Air Show in Paris.

"The A321neo's superior performance and efficiency will continue to drive Volaris' network growth. As the fleet grows the airline will be well positioned to meet future demand, especially in the Mexican leisure market. We look forward to working closely with Volaris as it continues to spread its wings," said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Volaris became an Airbus customer in 2006, and since then it has ordered 206 A320 Family aircraft, including more than 170 A320neo Family aircraft. The airline is the largest A320neo Family carrier in Latin America with 123 aircraft, of which 50 are A320neo and 17 A321neo.

About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 242 and its fleet from 4 to 123 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.

