Volaris announces adjustments in hedging relationships in respect of non-derivative financial instruments, which resulted in a benefit

Volaris

Oct 05, 2020, 06:00 ET

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following adjustments to its hedging relationships in respect of non-derivative financial instruments.

In accordance with IFRS 9, Volaris determined that as of June 30, 2020 certain of its non-derivative financial instruments designated as hedging relationships were no longer effective at offsetting the hedged risk. These accounting changes were due lower jet fuel consumption than anticipated, which was directly related to the adverse affect of COVID-19. The impact of this adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was a benefit of Ps.120 million in the Company´s net loss for the period. This amount was reclassified from other comprehensive income to comprehensive financial result. Further, Ps.53 million were also reclassified from other comprehensive income to operating expenses as a result of the completion of a forecasted transaction designated in a hedge relationship.

The adjustments are presented below:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited adjusted figures

Three months ended
June 30, 2020
(Reported)

Adjustments

Three months ended
June 30, 2020

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

Total operating revenues

1,526

-

1,526

Operating expenses

3,873

(53)

3,820

Operating loss

(2,347)

53

(2,294)

Comprehensive financial result

(1)

120

119

Income tax benefit

704

(52)

653

Net loss

(1,644)

121

(1,523)







Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Unaudited adjusted figures

At June 30, 2020
(Reported)

Adjustments

At June 30, 2020

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

Assets


  Total current assets

15,522

-

15,522

  Total non-current assets

52,261

(52)

52,209

Total assets

67,783

(52)

67,731

Liabilities


  Total short-term liabilities

25,124

-

25,124

  Total long-term liabilities

46,827

-

46,827

Total liabilities

71,951

-

71,951

Equity


  Capital stock

2,974

-

2,974

  Other capital accounts

1,967

-

1,967

  Retained losses

(2,698)

121

(2,577)

  Accumulated other comprehensive losses

(6,409)

(173)

(6,582)

Total equity

(4,167)

(52)

(4,219)







The information included does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 142 and its fleet from four to 84 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 304 daily flight segments on routes that connect 41 cities in Mexico and 21 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

