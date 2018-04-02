Volaris Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its first quarter 2018 earnings release, conference call and webcast:
|
Earnings Release – 1Q18
|
Date:
|
Friday, April 20, 2018
|
Time:
|
Before markets open
|
This release will be available on our website:
|
Conference Call & Webcast – 1Q18
|
Presenters for the Company:
Date:
|
Mr. Enrique Beltranena, CEO
Mr. Fernando Suárez, EVP & CFO
Friday, April 20, 2018
|
Time:
|
10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)
|
United States dial in (toll free):
|
1-877-830-2576
|
Mexico dial in (toll free):
|
001-800-514-6145
|
Brazil dial in (toll free):
|
0800-891-6744
|
International dial in:
|
+1-785-424-1726
|
Participant entry number:
|
VOLARIS
|
Webcast will be available on our website:
A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrés Pliego & Andrea Gonzalez Anzures / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444
Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100
About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 172 and its fleet from four to 70 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 313 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest aircraft fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-webcast-schedule-300622698.html
SOURCE Volaris
Share this article