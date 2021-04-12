Volaris Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule
Apr 12, 2021, 18:00 ET
MEXICO CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its first quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call and webcast:
Earnings Release – 1Q21
Date:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Time:
After close of markets
This release will be available on our website:
Conference Call & Webcast – 1Q21
Presenter for the Company:
Date:
Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President and CEO
Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP
Mr. Jaime Pous, Chief Financial Officer
Friday, April 23, 2021
Time:
10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)
United States dial in (toll free):
1-877-830-2576
Mexico dial in (toll free):
001-800-514-6145
Brazil dial in (toll free):
0800-891-6744
International dial in:
+1-785-424-1726
Participant entry number:
VOLARIS
Webcast will be available on our website:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs210423zWh2VJsu.html
A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.
Investor Relations Contact:
María Elena Rodríguez / Investor Relations / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444
Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 5246 0100
About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 170 and its fleet from four to 87 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 410 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleet in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.
