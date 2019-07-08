Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its second quarter 2019 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 2Q19

Date:

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Time:

After markets close

This release will be available on our website:

http://ir.volaris.com

Conference Call & Webcast - 2Q19

Presenter for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez, VP & CFO


Date:

Friday, July 26, 2019

Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)

United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576

Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145

Brazil dial in (toll free):

0800-891-6744

International dial in:

+1-785-424-1726

Participant entry number:

VOLARIS

Webcast will be available on our website:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs190726gZNCIqT5.html

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 192 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 380 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

