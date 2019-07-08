Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its second quarter 2019 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 2Q19 Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019 Time: After markets close This release will be available on our website: http://ir.volaris.com

Conference Call & Webcast - 2Q19 Presenter for the Company: Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez, VP & CFO



Date: Friday, July 26, 2019 Time: 10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time) United States dial in (toll free): 1-877-830-2576 Mexico dial in (toll free): 001-800-514-6145 Brazil dial in (toll free): 0800-891-6744 International dial in: +1-785-424-1726 Participant entry number: VOLARIS Webcast will be available on our website: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs190726gZNCIqT5.html

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 192 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 380 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

