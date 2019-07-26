Volaris announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces an appointment in its executive team.

Alejandro Alba Molina has been appointed as Internal Audit Director of Volaris, reporting directly to the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee.

Alejandro Alba has a successful 20 years career in the fields of audit, risk, internal control and corporate governance, Prior to Volaris, he was the Senior Internal Audit Director at Walmart, Chief Audit Executive at Grupo Bimbo and Risk Managing Partner for Mexico and Central America at EY.

With the appointment of Mr. Alba, the Company reiterates its commitment to strengthen its corporate governance and internal audit functions. Volaris gives a warm welcome to Mr. Alba to its management team.

About Volaris:

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 195 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 400 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleets in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious businesspeople and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

