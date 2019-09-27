Volaris Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

Volaris

Sep 27, 2019, 07:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its third quarter 2019 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 3Q19  

Date:

Thursday, October 24, 2019  

Time:

After close of markets  

This release will be available on our website:

http://ir.volaris.com


Conference Call & Webcast - 3Q19



Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO  

Presenter for the Company:

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP  

Ms. Sonia Jerez, VP & CFO  


Date:

Friday, October 25, 2019  

Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)  

United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576  

Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145  

Brazil dial in (toll free):

0800-891-6744  

International dial in:

+1-785-424-1726  

Participant entry number:

VOLARIS  

Webcast will be available on our website:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs191025tLO3gSxu.html


A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:
María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 80 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 384 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

