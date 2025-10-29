Volaris partners with SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace adding more than 220 low-cost routes to agency content choice

MEXICO CITY and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), Mexico's leading ultra-low-cost airline, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced a new multi-year agreement that will make the airline's content available to users through SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace.

The partnership marks a strategic expansion for Volaris, including its debut in the global distribution system (GDS) channel, and strengthens SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace's position as a leading source of low-cost carrier content for travel agencies worldwide.

Currently, Volaris operates more than 220 routes across Mexico, the United States, Central America, and South America. The airline has built one of the most extensive networks in the Americas, with low-cost routes focused on affordable fares and high-frequency service. By joining SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, Volaris will expand its reach to Sabre's broad network of corporate and leisure travel agencies across North America and beyond.

"This alliance enables us to expand our network of over 220 routes across Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, and offer our competitive fares to travel agencies around the world that do not yet work with Volaris. Above all, it strengthens our strategy to better serve the business travel segment, integrating more efficiently with their systems while preserving the efficiency and flexibility that characterize us," added Jorge García, Director of Distribution, Market Development and Cargo at Volaris.

The addition of Volaris content to SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace will provide agencies with seamless access to one of the fastest-growing airlines in the region, joining existing traditional, NDC, and low-cost carrier content.

"Volaris' decision to join SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace brings one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the Americas to a platform that unites the broadest range of multi-source travel content within a cloud-native environment. This agreement enhances the choice and value we deliver to agencies worldwide and underscores SabreMosaic's role in connecting airlines with new revenue opportunities and travelers with more affordable and flexible options," said Chris Wilding, Senior Vice President of Airline Distribution at Sabre.

This partnership reinforces SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace's position as one of the largest travel marketplaces globally. By combining the airline's competitive fares and extensive reach with Sabre's global network of agencies, the agreement creates new opportunities for agencies to offer travelers more options and flexibility, while supporting its continued growth across Mexico, the United States, Central America, and South America.

With fully integrated low-cost carrier content from more than 150 airlines, SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace enables agencies to work more efficiently — searching, comparing, and booking low-cost options in one place through familiar workflows in Sabre Red 360, Sabre Red Launchpad, and API channels — ultimately driving smarter retailing and greater revenue opportunities for airlines.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a broad spectrum of travel businesses including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions that enable its clients to operate more efficiently, generate revenue, and offer personalized travel experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in over 160 countries. www.sabre.com

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 220 and its fleet from 4 to 152 aircraft and offers around 494 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in the countries where it operates. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about the airline.

