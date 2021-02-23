Volaris, ready to assist customers traveling back to the US: Covid-19 tests available in all Mexican departing airports

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with new travel requirements for passengers arriving from foreign countries to the United States, Volaris, the Mexican ultra-low-cost airline, is providing Covid-19 quick antigen test services to passengers departing from Mexico City to US destinations.

"We have been one step ahead, adapting services and travel options for passengers during this 'pandemic' reality. Covid-19 tests have become a natural step in the whole travel planning experience. Due to testing demand, prices have fallen, and the sample collection procedures are becoming more efficient every day," said Holger Blankenstein, executive vice president for Volaris.

Since the company's inception, Visiting Friends and Family segment has played a key role for the company's expansion strategy. 50% of the airline's customers travel to reunite with their loved ones, especially on both sides of the northern border. Since May 2020, the airline has safely transported over 11 million passengers in compliance with its Biosecurity Protocol that aims to protect their passengers' wellbeing during all stages of their travel.

Tests provided by Volaris and different vendors in all Mexican departing airports, take 30 minutes and the ones available in Mexico City International Airport have a preferential price for the airline customers. "We must come together to face a price sensitive scenario as well. If you think of it, the price of our test is less than airport taxes. This is the way we all get to travel from now on, an essential part of our journey, and we have everything our passengers need to travel as safely as possible within a strong routes network," concluded Blankenstein.

Visitors entering the US by land or the Cross Border Express (CBX) do not need to present a Covid-19 test.

