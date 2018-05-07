Volaris Reports April 2018 Traffic Results; Passenger Growth of 7%, Load Factor of 85%

During April 2018 Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMs), by 5.6% year over year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs), in April 2018 increased 5.9% year over year, reaching 1.4 billion. Volaris transported a total of 1.5 million passengers during the month, an increase of 7.2% year over year. Year-to-date, Volaris has transported over 5.7 million passengers, an increase of 7.4% year over year. Network load factor for April was 84.5%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points year over year.

During April 2018, Volaris started service between: San Jose, Costa Rica - San Salvador, El Salvador - New York City, New York.

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year-to-date.



April

2018 April

2017 Variance April YTD 2018 April YTD 2017 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,024 914 12.1% 3,926 3,511 11.8% International 398 429 (7.3)% 1,648 1,616 2.0% Total 1,422 1,343 5.9% 5,574 5,127 8.7% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,153 1,041 10.8% 4,599 4,121 11.6% International 531 554 (4.1)% 2,137 2,021 5.8% Total 1,684 1,595 5.6% 6,736 6,142 9.7% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)











Domestic 88.9% 87.9% 1.0 pp 85.4% 85.2% 0.2 pp International 74.9% 77.4% (2.5) pp 77.2% 79.9% (2.7) pp Total 84.5% 84.3% 0.2pp 82.8% 83.5% (0.7) pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,204 1,082 11.3% 4,587 4,226 8.5% International 279 301 (7.4)% 1,159 1,122 3.3% Total 1,483 1,383 7.2% 5,746 5,348 7.4%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

Volaris (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 165 and its fleet from four to 72 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleets in Americas.

