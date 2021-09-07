Volaris Reports August 2021 Traffic Results: 23% capacity growth versus 2019 and 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its August 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In August 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 29.4% and 13.9%, respectively, as compared to August 2019. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+28.5%) and internationally (+10.5%), while maintaining a high load factor (84.8%). In August 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, 22% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

The Company reaffirms its guidance for the quarter, including capacity growth of 20-22% versus the third quarter of 2019.


August
2021

August
2020
Variation

August
2019
Variation

YTD
August
2021

YTD
August
2020 Var.

YTD
August
2019 Var.

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

1,622

72.1%

29.4%

10,926

72.5%

11.8%

International

616

117.2%

13.9%

3,910

76.8%

(4.2%)

Total

2,238

82.5%

24.8%

14,836

73.6%

7.1%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

1,871

46.2%

28.5%

12,734

62.0%

14.2%

International

768

87.5%

10.5%

4,897

78.2%

(3.0%)

Total

2,639

56.2%

22.7%

17,631

66.2%

8.8%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)





Domestic

86.7%

13.1 pp

0.6 pp

85.8%

5.2 pp

(1.8) pp

International

80.3%

11.1 pp

2.4 pp

79.8%

(0.7) pp

(1.1) pp

Total

84.8%

12.3 pp

1.4 pp

84.1%

3.6 pp

(1.4) pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)





Domestic

1,832

78.7%

22.7%

12,244

72.8%

5.3%

International

440

136.0%

17.6%

2,820

87.3%

(1.3%)

Total

2,273

87.6%

21.7%

15,063

75.4%

4.0%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 470 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

