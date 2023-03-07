Volaris Reports February 2023 Traffic Results: 21% YoY Demand Growth with an 83% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its February 2023 preliminary traffic results.

In February 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 20.4% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 21.2%; the result was a load factor increase of 0.5 pp YoY to 83.2%. Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers during the month, a 17.3% increase compared to February 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 13.7% and 42.4%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "In line with what was stated in our last earnings call in February 22, we are seeing healthy traffic growth and solid booking curves for the upcoming spring season. In February, consumer demand remained robust across all of our markets, with particular strength observed in international regions. Jet fuel prices were slightly more favorable than the prior guidance provided to the market."



Feb 2023 Feb 2022 Variance YTD Feb 2023 YTD Feb 2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,697 1,493 13.7 % 3,630 3,132 15.9 % International 751 528 42.4 % 1,660 1,197 38.7 % Total 2,449 2,021 21.2 % 5,290 4,329 22.2 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,035 1,736 17.2 % 4,306 3,727 15.5 % International 908 708 28.2 % 1,932 1,559 24.0 % Total 2,943 2,445 20.4 % 6,239 5,286 18.0 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 83.4 % 86.0 % (2.6) pp 84.3 % 84.0 % 0.3 pp International 82.7 % 74.5 % 8.2 pp 85.9 % 76.8 % 9.1 pp Total 83.2 % 82.7 % 0.5 pp 84.8 % 81.9 % 2.9 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,984 1,757 12.9 % 4,208 3,625 16.1 % International 519 376 38.0 % 1,158 857 35.1 % Total 2,502 2,133 17.3 % 5,364 4,482 19.7 %















The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 121 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central and South America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

