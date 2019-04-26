Volaris Reports First Quarter 2019 Results: 9.0% TRASM Increase, 5.8% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel and Cash Flow Generation

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2019.

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total operating revenues were Ps.7,192 million for the first quarter, an increase of 22.9% year over year.

Total ancillary revenues were Ps.2,563 million for the first quarter, an increase of 30.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the first quarter reached Ps.517, increasing 12.1% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 35.6% of the total operating revenues for the first quarter 2019, increasing 2 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) totaled Ps.126. 1 cents for the first quarter, an increase of 9.0% year over year.

for the first quarter, an increase of 9.0% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.125. 7 cents for the first quarter, a decrease of 0.7% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.46.0 for the first quarter, an increase of 14.8% year over year.

for the first quarter, a decrease of 0.7% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.46.0 for the first quarter, an increase of 14.8% year over year. Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex fuel) reached Ps.78. 6 cents for the first quarter, a decrease of 5.8% year over year.

for the first quarter, a decrease of 5.8% year over year. Operating income was Ps.26 million for the first quarter, an improvement compared with the operating loss of Ps.545 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the first quarter was 0.4%, an improvement in margin of 9.7 percentage points year over year.

Net income was Ps.519 million (Ps.0.51 per share / US$0.26 per ADS), with a net margin of 7.2% for the first quarter.

per ADS), with a net margin of 7.2% for the first quarter. At the close of the first quarter, the Mexican peso had appreciated 1.5% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the end of period exchange rate of the previous quarter (Ps.19.68 per US dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.1,154 million as a consequence of our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, as result of the adoption of IFRS16.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was Ps.3,731 million, in conjunction with cash flow used in investing activities of Ps.379 million and in financing activities of Ps. 2,063 million. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.82 million, with net cash generation in the first quarter of Ps.1,208 million. As of March 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,071 million.

Resilient Macroeconomics, Domestic Consumer Demand with Peso Depreciation and Fuel Price Pressures

Resilient macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during the first quarter were stable, with same store sales[1] increasing 2.1% year over year; remittances[2] increased 6.4% year over year during first two months of the year; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) [3] increasing in the first quarter 36% year over year.

The macroeconomic indicators in during the first quarter were stable, with same store sales[1] increasing 2.1% year over year; remittances[2] increased 6.4% year over year during first two months of the year; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) [3] increasing in the first quarter 36% year over year. Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican DGAC reported overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 5.6% year over year for the first two months of 2019; domestic overall passenger volume increased 5.3%, while international overall passenger volume remained at the same level.

The Mexican DGAC reported overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 5.6% year over year for the first two months of 2019; domestic overall passenger volume increased 5.3%, while international overall passenger volume remained at the same level. Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso depreciated 2.4% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.18. 76 pesos per US dollar in the first quarter 2018 to Ps.19. 22 pesos per US dollar during the first quarter 2019. At the end of the first quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.5% with respect to the end of period exchange rate of the previous quarter. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.1,154 million as a consequence of our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16.

The Mexican peso depreciated 2.4% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.18. per US dollar in the first quarter 2018 to Ps.19. per US dollar during the first quarter 2019. At the end of the first quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.5% with respect to the end of period exchange rate of the previous quarter. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.1,154 million as a consequence of our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16. Higher fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 14.8% to Ps.46.0 per gallon (US$2.4) in the first quarter 2019, year over year.

Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth

Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.0 million passengers in the first quarter 2019, up 16.4% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 14.2% year over year. System load factor during the first quarter increased 1.0 percentage point to 83.2% year over year.

Volaris booked 5.0 million passengers in the first quarter 2019, up 16.4% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 14.2% year over year. System load factor during the first quarter increased 1.0 percentage point to 83.2% year over year. Positive TRASM growth: For the first quarter 2019, TRASM increased 9.0% year over year. During the first quarter 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 12.8% year over year.

For the first quarter 2019, TRASM increased 9.0% year over year. During the first quarter 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 12.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenue growth: For the first quarter 2019, total ancillary revenues increased 30.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the first quarter of 2019 increased 12.1% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and matured products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 35.6% of total operating revenues for the first quarter, up 2 percentage points year over year.

For the first quarter 2019, total ancillary revenues increased 30.5% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the first quarter of 2019 increased 12.1% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and matured products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 35.6% of total operating revenues for the first quarter, up 2 percentage points year over year. New routes: Volaris began operations in 16 new domestic routes from or to its focus cities Mexico City , Guadalajara , Tijuana and others. Additionally, Volaris launched 17 routes, 10 domestic ( Mexico to Ciudad Juarez , Puerto Escondido and Durango; Queretaro to Chihuahua and Puerto Vallarta ; Guadalajara to Durango and Queretaro ; Monterrey to Oaxaca and Los Cabos ; Ciudad Juarez to Chihuahua) and 7 international ( Mexico and Guadalajara to El Salvador ; Durango to Dallas ; Puerto Vallarta to Phoenix ; Queretaro to Chicago; Aguascalientes to Chicago (Midway); and Chihuahua to Albuquerque.

The Cost Control Discipline Offset Fuel Price Pressure and Peso Depreciation

CASM and CASM ex fuel for the first quarter 2019 reached Ps.125.7 ( US$6.5 cents ) and Ps.78. 6 cents ( US$4.1 cents ), respectively. This represented a decrease of 0.7% and 5.8%, respectively; mainly driven by tightening cost control discipline, despite the higher average economic fuel cost per gallon of 14.8% and an average exchange rate depreciation of 2.4%.

Young and Fuel-efficient Fleet

During first quarter 2019, the Company incorporated one aircraft (A321 neo) to its fleet; during this quarter no redeliveries were registered. As of March 31, 2019 , Volaris' fleet was composed of 78 aircraft (8 A319s, 55 A320s and 15 A321s), with an average age of 4.8 years. At the end of the first quarter 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats, 74% of which were in sharklet-equipped aircraft, and 22% were NEO.

Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was Ps.3,731 million, in conjunction with cash flow used in investing activities of Ps.379 million and in financing activities of Ps. 2,063 million; negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.82 million, while the net cash generation in the first quarter was Ps.1,208 million. As of March 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,071 million, representing 24.7% of last twelve months operating revenues. Volaris registered negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,018 million (excluding lease liability recognized under IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.3,624 million.

Transition to IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1st, 2019 , using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1st, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure of this initial adoption is included in the Company´s 2018 annual report.

, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure of this initial adoption is included in the Company´s 2018 annual report. This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with recast 2018 figures with the IFRS 16 adoption effects and were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended as of December 31 , 2018.

, 2018. Since all the aircraft and engine lease contracts are denominated in USDs, starting on March 25, 2019 , the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. The impact of this hedge will be presented as part of the total operating revenues; however, it was not material for the results of this first quarter.

, the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. The impact of this hedge will be presented as part of the total operating revenues; however, it was not material for the results of this first quarter. Additionally, on the same date, the Company established a hedge on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense using as hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. The impact of this hedge will be presented as part of the total fuel expense; however, it was not material for the results of this first quarter.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 182 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 392 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Forward-looking Statements:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators

Unaudited Three months

ended March 31,

2019 Three months

ended March

31, 2019 Three months

ended March 31, 2018 (Adjusted) Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 371 7,192 5,850 22.9% Total operating expenses (millions) 370 7,166 6,395 12.1% EBIT (millions) 1 26 (545) NA EBIT margin 0.4% 0.4% (9.3%) 9.7 pp Depreciation and amortization 67 1,292 1,071 20.6% Aircraft and engine rent expense 12 227 317 (28.4%) Net income (millions) 27 519 461 12.5% Net income margin 7.2% 7.2% 7.9% (0.7) pp Income per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.03 0.51 0.46 12.5% Diluted (pesos) 0.03 0.51 0.46 12.5% Income per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.26 5.13 4.56 12.5% Diluted (pesos) 0.26 5.13 4.56 12.5% Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 5,704 5,055 12.8% Domestic - 3,971 3,446 15.2% International - 1,733 1,609 7.7% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 4,744 4,155 14.2% Domestic - 3,386 2,902 16.7% International - 1,358 1,253 8.4% Load factor (2) - 83.2% 82.2% 1.0 pp Domestic - 85.3% 84.2% 1.1 pp International - 78.6% 77.9% 0.7 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.5 126.1 115.7 9.0% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) 26.7 517 461 12.1% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 74.8 1,449 1,372 5.6% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.5 125.7 126.5 (0.7%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.5 6.7 (3.8%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 4.1 78.6 83.5 (5.8%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 4.1 4.4 (8.8%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 4,962 4,263 16.4% Departures (1) - 32,198 28,188 14.2% Block hours (1) - 82,848 77,244 7.3% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 58.3 54.3 7.5% Average economic fuel cost per gallon 2.4 46.0 40.1 14.8% Aircraft at end of period - 78 70 11.4% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 12.7 13.2 (3.7%) Average exchange rate - 19.22 18.76 2.4% End of period exchange rate - 19.38 18.34 5.6% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule + charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues" (5) Not include natural hedge

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited Three months

ended March 31,

2019 Three months Ended March 31,

2019 Three months

ended March 31,

2018 (Adjusted) Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 360 6,976 5,610 24.4% Fare revenues 239 4,629 3,886 19.1% Other passenger revenues (1) 121 2,347 1,724 36.1%









Non-passenger revenues 11 216 240 (10.0%) Other non-passenger revenues (1) 8 154 192 (19.7%) Cargo 3 62 49 28.0%









Total operating revenues 371 7,192 5,850 22.9%









Other operating income - - (1) (100%) Total Fuel expense, net 138 2,683 2,175 23.4% Depreciation and amortization 67 1,292 1,071 20.6% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 64 1,232 1,124 9.6% Salaries and benefits 44 852 746 14.1% Maintenance expenses 18 353 346 2.0% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 14 271 357 (24.1%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 12 227 317 (28.4%) Other operating expenses 13 256 258 (0.7%) Operating expenses 370 7,166 6,395 12.1%









Operating income (loss) 1 26 (545) NA









Finance income 2 38 34 12.2% Finance cost (26) (503) (395) 27.2% Exchange gain, net 60 1,154 1,564 (26.2%) Comprehensive financing result 36 689 1,202 (42.7%)









Income before income tax 37 715 658 8.7% Income tax expense (10) (196) (196) (0.2%) Net income 27 519 461 12.5%









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) The figures of 1Q 2018 includes a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.77 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited Three months

ended March 31,

2019 (US Dollars)* Three months

ended March

31, 2019 Three months

ended March

31, 2018 (Adjusted) Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues (1) 121 2,347 1,724 36.1% Non-passenger revenues (1) 11 216 240 (10.0%) Total ancillary revenues 132 2,563 1,964 30.5%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 4,962 4,263 16.4%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 26.7 517 461 12.1%











* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only. (1) The figures of 1Q 2018 includes a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.77 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In millions of Mexican pesos) March 31, 2019

Unaudited March 31, 2019

Unaudited December 31, 2018

(Adjusted) (US Dollars)* Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 365 7,071 5,863 Accounts receivable 91 1,754 1,467 Inventories 15 296 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30 588 443 Financial instruments 3 67 62 Guarantee deposits 32 615 791 Total current assets 536 10,390 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 312 6,052 5,782 Right of use assets 1,668 32,334 31,986 Intangible assets, net 9 170 179 Deferred income taxes 145 2,817 2,864 Guarantee deposits 343 6,639 6,337 Other assets 9 174 155 Other accounts receivable 4 74 74 Total non-current assets 2,490 48,260 47,378 Total assets 3,026 58,650 56,301 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 214 4,142 2,439 Accounts payable 47 911 1,103 Accrued liabilities 135 2,619 2,318 Lease liabilities 230 4,448 4,970 Other taxes and fees payable 159 3,074 1,932 Income taxes payable - 2 4 Financial instruments - 3 123 Financial debt 86 1,661 1,212 Other liabilities 2 46 26 Total short-term liabilities 872 16,905 14,127 Financial debt 72 1,392 2,311 Accrued liabilities 7 134 137 Lease liabilities 1,803 34,936 34,586 Other liabilities 18 357 328 Employee benefits 1 19 18 Deferred income taxes 66 1,282 1,096 Total long-term liabilities 1,967 38,121 38,476 Total liabilities 2,839 55,026 52,603 Equity





Capital stock 153 2,974 2,974 Treasury shares (6) (122) (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 15 291 291 Additional paid-in capital 94 1,830 1,837 Retained earnings (36) (689) (1,208) Accumulated other comprehensive losses (34) (659) (73) Total equity 187 3,624 3,698 Total liabilities and equity 3,026 58,650 56,301







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

Unaudited Three months ended March 31,

2019 Three months

ended March 31,

2019 Three months

ended March 31,

2018 (Adjusted) (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow provided by operating activities 193 3,731 2,404 Net cash flow used in investing activities (20) (379) (313) Net cash flow used in financing activities (106) (2,063) (1,246) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 67 1,290 844 Net foreign exchange differences (4) (82) (478) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 303 5,863 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 365 7,071 7,317







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three

months

ended March

31, 2018 (Adjusted) Three months

ended June

30, 2018 (Adjusted) Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 (Adjusted) Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 (Adjusted) Full Year 2018

(Adjusted) Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,990 7,138 7,643 26,381 Fare revenues 3,886 4,137 5,096 5,370 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 49 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,230 7,317 7,908 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,631 2,885 10,135 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,124 1,149 1,149 1,157 4,579 Depreciation and amortization 1,071 1,136 1,162 1,256 4,625 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 346 376 388 387 1,499 Aircraft and engine rent expense 317 105 215 55 692 Other operating expenses 258 283 239 277 1,058 Operating expenses 6,395 6,395 6,715 7,087 26,592











Operating (loss) income (545) (165) 602 821 713 Operating margin (9.3%) (2.6%) 8.2% 10.4% 2.6%











Finance income 34 37 37 45 153 Finance cost (395) (439) (487) (478) (1,798) Exchange gain (loss), net 1,564 (1,926) 1,395 (1,137) (106) Comprehensive financing result 1,202 (2,328) 945 (1,570) (1,751)











Income (loss) before income tax 658 (2,493) 1,547 (749) 1,038 Income tax (expense) benefit (196) 728 (442) 187 277 Net income (loss) 461 (1,765) 1,105 (562) (761)











Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic (pesos) 0.46 (1.74) 1.09 (0.56) (0.75) Diluted (pesos) 0.46 (1.74) 1.09 (0.56) (0.75) Earnings (loss) per ADS:









Basic (pesos) 4.56 (17.44) 10.92 (5.55) (7.52) Diluted (pesos) 4.56 (17.44) 10.92 (5.55) (7.52)













(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows quarterly adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018.

Unaudited Full Year 2018

(Reported) Three months

ended March 31,

2018 Three months

ended June 30,

2018 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Three months

ended

December 31,

2018 Full Year 2018

(Adjusted) (In millions of Mexican pesos) Operating revenues:











Passenger revenues 26,381 - - - - 26,381 Fare revenues 18,488 - - - - 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 7,892 - - - - 7,892













Non-passenger revenues 924 - - - - 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 227 - - - - 227 Cargo 697 - - - - 697













Total operating revenues 27,305 - - - - 27,305













Other operating income (622) - - - - (622) Fuel 10,135 - - - - 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 6,315 (1,278) (1,400) (1,378) (1,567) 692 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 4,583 (1) (1) (1) (1) 4,579 Salaries and benefits 3,125 - - - - 3,125 Maintenance expenses 1,518 (4) (5) (5) (5) 1,499 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 1,501 - - - - 1,501 Other operating expenses 1,130 (17) (18) (18) (19) 1,058 Depreciation and amortization 501 939 1,012 1,047 1,126 4,625 Operating expenses 28,186 (361) (412) (355) (466) 26,592













Operating (loss) income (881) 361 412 355 466 713 Operating margin (3.2%)







2.6%













Finance income 153 - - - - 153 Finance cost (120) (361) (408) (423) (486) (1,798) Exchange (loss) gain, net (72) 2,255 (2,581) 1,814 (1,521) (106) Comprehensive financing result (40) 1,894 (2,989) 1,391 (2,007) (1,751)



























(Loss) income before income tax (921) 2,255 (2,577) 1,746 (1,541) (1,038) Income tax benefit (expense) 238 (676) 775 (523) 463 277 Net (loss) income (683) 1,579 (1,802) 1,223 (1,078) (761) Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.56 (1.78) 1.21 (1.07) (0.75) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.56 (1.78) 1.21 (1.07) (0.75)















(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018.

Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three

months

ended March

31, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended June

30, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended

September

30, 2018 (Reported) Three

months

ended

December

31, 2018 (Reported) Full Year

2018 (Reported) Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,990 7,138 7,643 26,381 Fare revenues 3,886 4,137 5,096 5,370 18,489 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 49 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,230 7,316 7,909 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,631 2,885 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 1,596 1,504 1,593 1,622 6,315 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,125 1,150 1,150 1,158 4,583 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 351 381 393 392 1,518 Other operating expenses 274 301 257 297 1,130 Depreciation and amortization 132 124 115 130 501 Operating expenses 6,757 6,805 7,070 7,554 28,186











Operating (loss) income (906) (575) 246 355 (881) Operating margin (15.5%) (9.2%) 3.4% 4.5% (3.2%)











Finance income 34 37 37 45 153 Finance cost (34) (31) (64) 8 (120) Exchange (loss) gain, net (691) 653 (419) 384 (73) Comprehensive financing result (691) 660 (446) 437 (40)











(Loss) income before income tax (1,597) 85 (200) 792 (921) Income tax benefit (expense) 479 (47) 81 (276) 238 Net (loss) income (1,118) 38 (119) 516 (683)











(Loss) earnings per share:









Basic (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) Diluted (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) (Loss) earnings per ADS:









Basic (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75) Diluted (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75)

(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption.