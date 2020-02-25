Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results: 20.2% Operating Margin, up 10.4 percentage points and 7.2% TRASM Increase year over year
Feb 25, 2020, 21:00 ET
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019.
The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Total operating revenues were Ps.9,729 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 23.0% year over year.
- Total ancillary revenues were Ps.3,195 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the fourth quarter reached Ps.557, an increase of 8.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 32.8% of total operating revenues for the fourth quarter 2019, increasing 0.7 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.
- Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.155.0 cents for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7.2% year over year.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.123.5 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.45.8 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6.8% year over year.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel, (CASM ex fuel) reached Ps.76.0 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 2.1% year over year.
- Operating income was Ps.1,967 million for the fourth quarter, a significant increase compared with the operating income of Ps.776 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 20.2%, an improvement in margin of 10.4 percentage points year over year.
- Net income was Ps.1,287 million (Ps.1.27 per share / U.S.$0.68 per ADS), for a net margin of 13.2% for the fourth quarter.
- At the close of the fourth quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.0% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.64 per U.S. dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million.
Stable Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction
- Stable macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico were stable, increasing during the months of October and November in same store sales[1] 3.9% year over year. During the fourth quarter remittances[2] increased 1.5% year over year, and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC)[3] increased 2.0% year over year.
- Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers during the fourth quarter of 2019 of 7.6% year over year. The domestic overall passenger volume increased 8.1%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 4.2%.
- Peso appreciation: The Mexican peso appreciated 2.8% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.83 per U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.28 per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.3% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
- Fuel price reduction: The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.45.8 per gallon (U.S.$2.4).
Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth
- Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.6% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 16.7% year over year. System load factor during the fourth quarter increased 1.1 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.6%.
- Total ancillary revenue growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8.8% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 32.8% of total operating revenue of the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.7 percentage points year over year.
- Positive TRASM growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 7.2% year over year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 15.1% year over year.
- New routes: During the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris began operations in four new domestic routes and one new international route. In the domestic market:1) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Oaxaca, Oaxaca; 2) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Los Cabos, Baja California; 3) Tijuana, Baja California to Tapachula, Chiapas; and 4) Mazatlan, Sinaloa to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. On the international market: Leon, Guanajuato to Fresno, California. Additionally, Volaris launched for sale five international routes: 1) Leon, Guanajuato to Dallas Texas; 2) Leon, Guanajuato to Las Vegas, Nevada; 3) Leon Guanajuato to Chicago, Illinois; 4) Zacatecas, Zacatecas to Dallas, Texas; and 5) Cancun, Quintana Roo to Los Angeles California.
Total Unit Cost Reduction, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction
- CASM and CASM ex fuel in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached Ps.123.5 (U.S.$6.40 cents) and Ps.76.0 cents (U.S.$3.94), respectively. This represented a decrease of 5.3% and 2.1%, respectively, year over year; mainly driven by cost control discipline, the average exchange rate appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 2.8%, and the average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8%.
Young and Fuel-Efficient Consumption Fleet
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (one A320 neo and one A321 neo) to its fleet. As of December 31, 2019, Volaris' fleet was composed of 82 aircraft (8 A319s, 58 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.0 years. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats per aircraft, 77% of our aircraft were sharklet-equipped, and 28% were NEO.
Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million, representing 23.0% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.3,004 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.5,450 million.
Transition to IFRS 16
- The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings.
The unaudited figures of this adoption are presented as follows:
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As of
January 1st,
|
As of
|
As of
|
Assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
Ps.
|
23,713,036
|
Ps.
|
25,084,329
|
Ps.
|
31,994,579
|
Deferred income tax
|
2,999,021
|
2,603,243
|
2,718,850
|
Prepaid expenses
|
( 266,959)
|
-
|
-
|
Liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
Ps.
|
32,711,793
|
Ps.
|
32,523,704
|
Ps.
|
39,565,146
|
Other liabilities
|
929,431
|
1,159,594
|
1,400,371
|
Deferred income tax
|
20,564
|
23,548
|
27,568
|
Equity
|
Retained Earnings
|
Ps.
|
7,216,690
|
Ps.
|
6,019,274
|
Ps.
|
6,279,656
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
Depreciation expense
|
Ps.
|
3,526,128
|
Ps.
|
4,128,328
|
Operating lease expense
|
(4,807,379)
|
(5,543,655)
|
Operating income
|
(1,281,251)
|
(1,415,327)
|
Financial costs
|
1,428,924
|
1,755,978
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(1,476,890)
|
31,315
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
392,795
|
(111,587)
|
Net (income) loss
|
Ps.
|
(936,422)
|
Ps.
|
260,379
- This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with the recast and unaudited adjusted 2018 figures, including the IFRS 16 adoption effects describe above. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018.
- Starting on March 25th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.33 million and Ps.73 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.
- Additionally, also starting on March 25th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as a hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.17 million and Ps.57 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
|
About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 187 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 400 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Financial and Operating Indicators
|
Unaudited
(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)
|
Three months
(US Dollars)*
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Variance
(%)
|
Total operating revenues (millions)
|
516
|
9,729
|
7,909
|
23.0%
|
Total operating expenses (millions)
|
412
|
7,762
|
7,133
|
8.8%
|
EBIT (millions)
|
104
|
1,967
|
776
|
>100%
|
EBIT margin
|
20.2%
|
20.2%
|
9.8%
|
10.4 pp
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
1,439
|
1,257
|
14.5%
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
8
|
142
|
100
|
42.4%
|
Net income (loss) (millions)
|
68
|
1,287
|
(610)
|
NA
|
Net income (loss) margin
|
13.2%
|
13.2%
|
(7.7%)
|
20.9 pp
|
Income (loss) per share:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
0.07
|
1.27
|
(0.60)
|
NA
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
0.07
|
1.27
|
(0.60)
|
NA
|
Income (loss) per ADS:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
0.68
|
12.72
|
(6.02)
|
NA
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
0.68
|
12.72
|
(6.02)
|
NA
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
-
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
0.0%
|
Diluted
|
-
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
0.0%
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
|
-
|
6,300
|
5,472
|
15.1%
|
Domestic
|
-
|
4,343
|
3,832
|
13.3%
|
International
|
-
|
1,957
|
1,640
|
19.4%
|
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
|
-
|
5,521
|
4,731
|
16.7%
|
Domestic
|
-
|
3,888
|
3,429
|
13.4%
|
International
|
-
|
1,633
|
1,303
|
25.4%
|
Load factor (2)
|
-
|
87.6%
|
86.5%
|
1.1 pp
|
Domestic
|
-
|
89.5%
|
89.5%
|
0.0 pp
|
International
|
-
|
83.5%
|
79.4%
|
4.1 pp
|
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)
|
8.2
|
155.0
|
144.5
|
7.2%
|
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)
|
29.5
|
557
|
512
|
8.8%
|
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
|
90.3
|
1,701
|
1,594
|
6.8%
|
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)
|
6.55
|
123.5
|
130.3
|
(5.3%)
|
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)
|
-
|
6.40
|
6.57
|
(2.6%)
|
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)
|
4.03
|
76.0
|
77.6
|
(2.1%)
|
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)
|
-
|
3.94
|
3.92
|
0.7%
|
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
|
-
|
5,738
|
4,963
|
15.6%
|
Departures (1)
|
-
|
35,261
|
30,844
|
14.3%
|
Block hours (1)
|
-
|
89,714
|
84,569
|
6.1%
|
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
|
-
|
65.2
|
58.7
|
11.1%
|
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)
|
2.4
|
45.8
|
49.1
|
(6.8%)
|
Aircraft at end of period
|
-
|
82
|
77
|
6.5%
|
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
|
-
|
12.8
|
13.1
|
(2.6%)
|
Average exchange rate
|
-
|
19.28
|
19.83
|
(2.8%)
|
End of period exchange rate
|
-
|
18.85
|
19.68
|
(4.3%)
|
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
(1) Includes schedule and charter
|
(3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period
|
(2) Includes schedule
|
(4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues"
|
(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Financial and Operating Indicators
|
Unaudited
(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)
|
Twelve months
(US Dollars)*
|
Twelve months
|
Twelve months
December 31,
|
Variance
|
Total operating revenues (millions)
|
1,844
|
34,753
|
27,305
|
27.3%
|
Total operating expenses (millions)
|
1,613
|
30,397
|
26,770
|
13.5%
|
EBIT (millions)
|
231
|
4,355
|
535
|
>100%
|
EBIT margin
|
12.5%
|
12.5%
|
2.0%
|
10.5 pp
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
288
|
5,429
|
4,629
|
17.3%
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
48
|
911
|
871
|
4.5%
|
Net income (loss) (millions)
|
140
|
2,639
|
(943)
|
NA
|
Net income (loss) margin
|
7.6%
|
7.6%
|
(3.5%)
|
11.1 pp
|
Income (loss) per share:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
0.14
|
2.61
|
(0.93)
|
NA
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
0.14
|
2.61
|
(0.93)
|
NA
|
Income (loss) per ADS:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
1.38
|
26.08
|
(9.32)
|
NA
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
1.38
|
26.08
|
(9.32)
|
NA
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
-
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
0.0%
|
Diluted
|
-
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
0.0%
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
|
-
|
24,499
|
21,010
|
16.6%
|
Domestic
|
-
|
16,891
|
14,519
|
16.3%
|
International
|
-
|
7,607
|
6,490
|
17.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
|
-
|
21,032
|
17,748
|
18.5%
|
Domestic
|
-
|
14,871
|
12,655
|
17.5%
|
International
|
-
|
6,162
|
5,093
|
21.0%
|
Load factor (2)
|
-
|
85.9%
|
84.5%
|
1.4 pp
|
Domestic
|
-
|
88.0%
|
87.2%
|
0.8 pp
|
International
|
-
|
81.0%
|
78.5%
|
2.5 pp
|
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5)
|
7.5
|
142.2
|
130.0
|
9.4%
|
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)
|
28.2
|
532
|
479
|
11.0%
|
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
|
84.1
|
1,585
|
1,484
|
6.8%
|
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)
|
6.60
|
124.3
|
127.4
|
(2.4%)
|
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)
|
-
|
6.45
|
6.62
|
(2.6%)
|
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)
|
4.07
|
76.6
|
79.2
|
(3.2%)
|
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)
|
-
|
3.98
|
4.12
|
(3.4%)
|
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
|
-
|
21,975
|
18,396
|
19.5%
|
Departures (1)
|
-
|
138,084
|
117,920
|
17.1%
|
Block hours (1)
|
-
|
350,572
|
322,054
|
8.9%
|
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
|
-
|
251.8
|
227.4
|
10.7%
|
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)
|
2.5
|
46.4
|
44.6
|
4.1%
|
Aircraft at end of period
|
-
|
82
|
77
|
6.5%
|
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
|
-
|
12.9
|
13.2
|
(2.0%)
|
Average exchange rate
|
-
|
19.26
|
19.24
|
0.1%
|
End of period exchange rate
|
-
|
18.85
|
19.68
|
(4.3%)
|
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
(1) Includes schedule and charter
|
(3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period
|
(2) Includes schedule
|
(4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues"
|
(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
Unaudited
|
Three months
|
Three months
ended
December 31,
2019
|
Three months
ended
December 31,
|
Variance
|
Operating revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
500
|
9,414
|
7,643
|
23.2%
|
Fare revenues
|
349
|
6,568
|
5,370
|
22.3%
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
151
|
2,846
|
2,273
|
25.2%
|
Non-passenger revenues
|
19
|
349
|
265
|
31.5%
|
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
|
15
|
285
|
194
|
46.7%
|
Cargo
|
3
|
64
|
71
|
(10.2%)
|
Non-derivatives financial instruments
|
(2)
|
(33)
|
-
|
NA
|
Total operating revenues
|
516
|
9,729
|
7,909
|
23.0%
|
Other operating income
|
(3)
|
(63)
|
(147)
|
(57.1%)
|
Total fuel expense, net (2)
|
158
|
2,972
|
2,885
|
3.0%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
76
|
1,439
|
1,257
|
14.5%
|
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
|
73
|
1,384
|
1,156
|
19.8%
|
Salaries and benefits
|
51
|
953
|
795
|
19.8%
|
Maintenance expenses
|
19
|
360
|
387
|
(6.9%)
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
22
|
409
|
422
|
(3.1%)
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
8
|
142
|
100
|
42.4%
|
Other operating expenses
|
9
|
165
|
278
|
(40.7%)
|
Operating expenses
|
412
|
7,762
|
7,133
|
8.8%
|
Operating income
|
104
|
1,967
|
776
|
>100%
|
Finance income
|
3
|
55
|
44
|
24.1%
|
Finance cost
|
(36)
|
(675)
|
(496)
|
36.2%
|
Exchange gain (loss), net
|
24
|
456
|
(1,137)
|
NA
|
Comprehensive financing result
|
(9)
|
(164)
|
(1,588)
|
(89.6%)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
96
|
1,803
|
(812)
|
NA
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(27)
|
(516)
|
203
|
NA
|
Net income (loss)
|
68
|
1,287
|
(610)
|
NA
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.54 million, as result of the
(2) 4Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.17 million
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Twelve months
(US Dollars) *
|
Twelve months
ended December 31,
|
Twelve months
|
Variance
(%)
|
Operating revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
1,788
|
33,699
|
26,380
|
27.7%
|
Fare revenues
|
1,227
|
23,130
|
18,488
|
25.1%
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
561
|
10,569
|
7,892
|
33.9%
|
Non-passenger revenues
|
60
|
1,126
|
925
|
21.8%
|
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
|
48
|
898
|
697
|
28.7%
|
Cargo
|
12
|
229
|
227
|
0.6%
|
Non-derivatives financial instruments
|
(4)
|
(73)
|
-
|
NA
|
Total operating revenues
|
1,844
|
34,753
|
27,305
|
27.3%
|
Other operating income
|
(17)
|
(327)
|
(622)
|
(47.4%)
|
Total fuel expense, net (2)
|
617
|
11,626
|
10,135
|
14.7%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
288
|
5,429
|
4,629
|
17.3%
|
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
|
271
|
5,108
|
4,573
|
11.7%
|
Salaries and benefits
|
191
|
3,601
|
3,125
|
15.2%
|
Maintenance expenses
|
79
|
1,488
|
1,498
|
(0.6%)
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
77
|
1,448
|
1,501
|
(3.6%)
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
48
|
911
|
871
|
4.5%
|
Other operating expenses
|
59
|
1,113
|
1,059
|
5.1%
|
Operating expenses
|
1,613
|
30,397
|
26,770
|
13.5%
|
Operating income
|
231
|
4,355
|
535
|
>100%
|
Finance income
|
11
|
208
|
153
|
36.2%
|
Finance cost
|
(120)
|
(2,270)
|
(1,876)
|
21.0%
|
Exchange gain (loss), net
|
76
|
1,441
|
(104)
|
NA
|
Comprehensive financing result
|
(33)
|
(622)
|
(1,827)
|
(66.0%)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
198
|
3,734
|
(1,293)
|
NA
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(58)
|
(1,095)
|
350
|
NA
|
Net income (loss)
|
140
|
2,639
|
(943)
|
NA
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million,
(2) December YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.57 million
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger
|
The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
|
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Three months
(US Dollars)*
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Variance
(%)
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
151
|
2,846
|
2,273
|
25.2%
|
Non-passenger revenues (1)
|
19
|
349
|
265
|
31.5%
|
Total ancillary revenues
|
170
|
3,195
|
2,539
|
25.8%
|
Booked passengers (thousands)
|
-
|
5,738
|
4,963
|
15.6%
|
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
|
29.5
|
557
|
512
|
8.8%
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
(1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.54 million, as result of the
|
The following table shows the December YTD additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
|
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Twelve months
(US Dollars)*
|
Twelve months
|
Twelve months
|
Variance
(%)
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
561
|
10,569
|
7,892
|
33.9%
|
Non-passenger revenues (1)
|
60
|
1,126
|
925
|
21.8%
|
Total ancillary revenues
|
621
|
11,696
|
8,817
|
32.6%
|
Booked passengers (thousands)
|
-
|
21,975
|
18,396
|
19.5%
|
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
|
28.2
|
532
|
479
|
11.0%
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
(1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
December 31, 2019
(US Dollars)*
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
423
|
7,980
|
5,863
|
Accounts receivable
|
123
|
2,320
|
1,467
|
Inventories
|
16
|
302
|
297
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
41
|
781
|
443
|
Financial instruments
|
7
|
134
|
62
|
Guarantee deposits
|
32
|
600
|
791
|
Total current assets
|
643
|
12,117
|
8,923
|
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
|
392
|
7,385
|
5,782
|
Right of use assets
|
1,814
|
34,190
|
31,995
|
Intangible assets, net
|
9
|
167
|
179
|
Financial instruments
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
Deferred income taxes
|
78
|
1,462
|
3,312
|
Guarantee deposits
|
406
|
7,644
|
6,337
|
Other assets
|
9
|
166
|
155
|
Other accounts receivable
|
7
|
141
|
74
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,715
|
51,160
|
47,834
|
Total assets
|
3,358
|
63,277
|
56,757
|
Liabilities
|
Unearned transportation revenue
|
195
|
3,680
|
2,439
|
Accounts payable
|
88
|
1,656
|
1,103
|
Accrued liabilities
|
136
|
2,557
|
2,318
|
Lease liabilities
|
250
|
4,721
|
4,976
|
Other taxes and fees payable
|
112
|
2,102
|
1,932
|
Income taxes payable
|
7
|
141
|
4
|
Financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
123
|
Financial debt
|
111
|
2,086
|
1,212
|
Other liabilities
|
22
|
407
|
26
|
Deferred income taxes
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
921
|
17,349
|
14,161
|
Financial debt
|
153
|
2,890
|
2,311
|
Accrued liabilities
|
7
|
128
|
137
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,900
|
35,797
|
34,589
|
Other liabilities
|
78
|
1,470
|
1,820
|
Employee benefits
|
2
|
38
|
18
|
Deferred income taxes
|
8
|
156
|
1,095
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
2,148
|
40,478
|
39,971
|
Total liabilities
|
3,069
|
57,827
|
54,132
|
Equity
|
Capital stock
|
158
|
2,974
|
2,974
|
Treasury shares
|
(9)
|
(167)
|
(123)
|
Contributions for future capital increases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Legal reserve
|
15
|
291
|
291
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
100
|
1,877
|
1,837
|
Retained earnings (losses)
|
19
|
358
|
(2,281)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (1)
|
6
|
116
|
(73)
|
Total equity
|
289
|
5,450
|
2,625
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
3,358
|
63,277
|
56,757
|
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
(1) As of December 31, 2019, the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million related to non-derivatives financial instruments
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
|
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Three months
ended December
(US Dollars)*
|
Three months
ended December
|
Three months
|
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
|
118
|
2,228
|
1,693
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
(44)
|
(823)
|
(748)
|
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
|
(51)
|
(960)
|
(1,440)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
24
|
445
|
(495)
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
(15)
|
(275)
|
277
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
414
|
7,810
|
6,082
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
423
|
7,980
|
5,863
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,713 million and Ps.1,591 million for the three months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018,
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
|
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Twelve months
ended December 31,
(US Dollars)*
|
Twelve months
|
Twelve months
|
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
|
502
|
9,469
|
6,277
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
(100)
|
(1,879)
|
(1,389)
|
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
|
(276)
|
(5,199)
|
(1) (5,946)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
127
|
2,391
|
(1,059)
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
(15)
|
(274)
|
(29)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
311
|
5,863
|
6,951
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
423
|
7,980
|
5,863
|
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
|
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.6,500 million and Ps.5,711 million for the twelve months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
(1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios)
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
The following table shows unaudited adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
Unaudited adjusted figures*
|
Three months
|
Three months
June 30,
2018
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Full Year 2018
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Operating revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
5,610
|
5,989
|
7,138
|
7,643
|
26,380
|
Fare revenues
|
3,886
|
4,136
|
5,096
|
5,370
|
18,488
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
1,724
|
1,853
|
2,042
|
2,273
|
7,892
|
Non-passenger revenues
|
240
|
240
|
179
|
265
|
925
|
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
|
192
|
187
|
124
|
194
|
697
|
Cargo
|
48
|
53
|
55
|
71
|
227
|
Total operating revenues
|
5,850
|
6,229
|
7,317
|
7,909
|
27,305
|
Other operating income
|
(1)
|
(231)
|
(243)
|
(147)
|
(622)
|
Fuel
|
2,175
|
2,445
|
2,630
|
2,885
|
10,135
|
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
|
1,122
|
1,148
|
1,147
|
1,156
|
4,573
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,073
|
1,136
|
1,163
|
1,257
|
4,629
|
Salaries and benefits
|
746
|
750
|
834
|
795
|
3,125
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
357
|
382
|
340
|
422
|
1,501
|
Maintenance expenses
|
346
|
376
|
389
|
387
|
1,498
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
362
|
150
|
259
|
100
|
871
|
Other operating expenses
|
258
|
283
|
240
|
278
|
1,059
|
Operating expenses
|
6,439
|
6,439
|
6,759
|
7,133
|
26,770
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(589)
|
(210)
|
558
|
776
|
535
|
Operating margin
|
(10.1%)
|
(3.4%)
|
7.6%
|
9.8%
|
2.0%
|
Finance income
|
34
|
38
|
37
|
44
|
153
|
Finance cost
|
(413)
|
(461)
|
(506)
|
(496)
|
(1,876)
|
Exchange gain (loss), net
|
1,563
|
(1,926)
|
1,396
|
(1,137)
|
(104)
|
Comprehensive financing result
|
1,184
|
(2,350)
|
927
|
(1,588)
|
(1,827)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
595
|
(2,560)
|
1,484
|
(812)
|
(1,293)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(177)
|
747
|
(423)
|
203
|
350
|
Net income (loss)
|
417
|
(1,811)
|
1,061
|
(610)
|
(943)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
0.41
|
(1.79)
|
1.05
|
(0.60)
|
(0.93)
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
0.41
|
(1.79)
|
1.05
|
(0.60)
|
(0.93)
|
Earnings (loss) per ADS:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
4.12
|
(17.90)
|
10.49
|
(6.02)
|
(9.32)
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
4.12
|
(17.90)
|
10.49
|
(6.02)
|
(9.32)
|
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the
|
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
The following table shows quarterly unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018.
|
Unaudited adjusted figures*
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Full Year 2018
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Full Year 2018
|
Operating revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
26,380
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26,380
|
Fare revenues
|
18,488
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18,488
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
7,892
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,892
|
Non-passenger revenues
|
925
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
925
|
Cargo
|
227
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
227
|
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
|
697
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
697
|
Total operating revenues
|
27,305
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27,305
|
Other operating income
|
(622)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(622)
|
Fuel
|
10,135
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,135
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
6,315
|
(1,234)
|
(1,355)
|
(1,333)
|
(1,522)
|
871
|
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
|
4,583
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
4,573
|
Salaries and benefits
|
3,125
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,125
|
Maintenance expenses
|
1,518
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
1,498
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
1,501
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,501
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,130
|
(17)
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
1,059
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
501
|
940
|
1,013
|
1,048
|
1,127
|
4,629
|
Operating expenses
|
28,186
|
(318)
|
(367)
|
(311)
|
(421)
|
26,770
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(881)
|
318
|
367
|
311
|
421
|
535
|
Operating margin
|
(3.2%)
|
2.0%
|
Finance income
|
153
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
153
|
Finance cost
|
(120)
|
(380)
|
(430)
|
(441)
|
(505)
|
(1,876)
|
Exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(72)
|
2,255
|
(2,579)
|
1,814
|
(1,521)
|
(104)
|
Comprehensive financing result
|
(40)
|
1,875
|
(3,009)
|
1,373
|
(2,026)
|
(1,827)
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(921)
|
2,193
|
(2,642)
|
1,684
|
(1,605)
|
(1,293)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
238
|
(656)
|
794
|
(504)
|
478
|
350
|
Net (loss) income
|
(683)
|
1,537
|
(1,848)
|
1,180
|
(1,127)
|
(943)
|
Basic (loss) earnings per share
|
(0.67)
|
1.52
|
(1.83)
|
1.17
|
(1.11)
|
(0.93)
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
(0.67)
|
1.52
|
(1.83)
|
1.17
|
(1.11)
|
(0.93)
|
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
|
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of
|
Unaudited
|
Three
(Reported)
|
Three
(Reported)
|
Three
(Reported)
|
Three
(Reported)
|
Full Year
(Reported)
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Operating revenues:
|
Passenger revenues
|
5,610
|
5,990
|
7,138
|
7,643
|
26,381
|
Fare revenues
|
3,886
|
4,137
|
5,096
|
5,370
|
18,489
|
Other passenger revenues (1)
|
1,724
|
1,853
|
2,042
|
2,273
|
7,892
|
Non-passenger revenues
|
240
|
240
|
179
|
265
|
924
|
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
|
192
|
187
|
124
|
194
|
697
|
Cargo
|
49
|
53
|
55
|
71
|
227
|
Total operating revenues
|
5,850
|
6,230
|
7,316
|
7,909
|
27,305
|
Other operating income
|
(1)
|
(231)
|
(243)
|
(147)
|
(622)
|
Fuel
|
2,175
|
2,445
|
2,631
|
2,885
|
10,135
|
Aircraft and engine rent expense
|
1,596
|
1,504
|
1,593
|
1,622
|
6,315
|
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
|
1,125
|
1,150
|
1,150
|
1,158
|
4,583
|
Salaries and benefits
|
746
|
750
|
834
|
795
|
3,125
|
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
|
357
|
382
|
340
|
422
|
1,501
|
Maintenance expenses
|
351
|
381
|
393
|
392
|
1,518
|
Other operating expenses
|
274
|
301
|
257
|
297
|
1,130
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
132
|
124
|
115
|
130
|
501
|
Operating expenses
|
6,757
|
6,805
|
7,070
|
7,554
|
28,186
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(906)
|
(575)
|
246
|
355
|
(881)
|
Operating margin
|
(15.5%)
|
(9.2%)
|
3.4%
|
4.5%
|
(3.2%)
|
Finance income
|
34
|
37
|
37
|
45
|
153
|
Finance cost
|
(34)
|
(31)
|
(64)
|
8
|
(120)
|
Exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(691)
|
653
|
(419)
|
384
|
(73)
|
Comprehensive financing result
|
(691)
|
660
|
(446)
|
437
|
(40)
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(1,597)
|
85
|
(200)
|
792
|
(921)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
479
|
(47)
|
81
|
(276)
|
238
|
Net (loss) income
|
(1,118)
|
38
|
(119)
|
516
|
(683)
|
(Loss) earnings per share:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
(1.10)
|
0.04
|
(0.12)
|
0.51
|
(0.67)
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
(1.10)
|
0.04
|
(0.12)
|
0.51
|
(0.67)
|
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
|
Basic (pesos)
|
(11.05)
|
0.38
|
(1.18)
|
5.10
|
(6.75)
|
Diluted (pesos)
|
(11.05)
|
0.38
|
(1.18)
|
5.10
|
(6.75)
|
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
The following table shows unaudited annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the
|
Unaudited adjusted figures*
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
December 31, 2018
(Reported)
|
IFRS 16
Adjustments
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,863
|
-
|
5,863
|
Accounts receivable
|
1,467
|
-
|
1,467
|
Inventories
|
297
|
-
|
297
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
710
|
(267)
|
443
|
Financial instruments
|
62
|
-
|
62
|
Guarantee deposits
|
791
|
-
|
791
|
Total current assets
|
9,190
|
(267)
|
8,923
|
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
|
5,782
|
-
|
5,782
|
Right of use assets
|
-
|
31,995
|
31,995
|
Intangible assets, net
|
179
|
-
|
179
|
Deferred income taxes
|
593
|
2,719
|
3,312
|
Guarantee deposits
|
6,337
|
-
|
6,337
|
Other assets
|
155
|
-
|
155
|
Other accounts receivable
|
74
|
-
|
74
|
Total non-current assets
|
13,121
|
34,714
|
47,834
|
Total assets
|
22,311
|
34,447
|
56,757
|
Liabilities
|
Unearned transportation revenue
|
2,439
|
-
|
2,439
|
Accounts payable
|
1,103
|
-
|
1,103
|
Accrued liabilities
|
2,318
|
-
|
2,318
|
Lease liabilities
|
-
|
4,976
|
4,976
|
Other taxes and fees payable
|
1,932
|
-
|
1,932
|
Income taxes payable
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Financial instruments
|
123
|
-
|
123
|
Financial debt
|
1,212
|
-
|
1,212
|
Other liabilities
|
118
|
(92)
|
26
|
Deferred income taxes
|
-
|
28
|
28
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
9,249
|
4,912
|
14,161
|
Financial debt
|
2,311
|
-
|
2,311
|
Accrued liabilities
|
137
|
-
|
137
|
Lease liabilities
|
-
|
34,589
|
34,589
|
Other liabilities
|
328
|
1,492
|
1,820
|
Employee benefits
|
18
|
-
|
18
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,096
|
-
|
1,095
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
3,890
|
36,081
|
39,971
|
Total liabilities
|
13,139
|
40,993
|
54,132
|
Equity
|
Capital stock
|
2,974
|
-
|
2,974
|
Treasury shares
|
(123)
|
-
|
(123)
|
Contributions for future capital increases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Legal reserve
|
291
|
-
|
291
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,837
|
-
|
1,837
|
Retained earnings (losses)
|
4,266
|
(6,547)
|
(2,281)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
|
(73)
|
-
|
(73)
|
Total equity
|
9,172
|
(6,547)
|
2,625
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
22,311
|
34,446
|
56,757
|
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
|
1,011,876,677
|
1,011,876,677
|
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion
|
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
|
The following table shows fourth quarter unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the
|
Unaudited adjusted figures*
|
Three months ended
(Reported)
|
Adjustments
|
Three months
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
|
102
|
1,591
|
1,693
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
(748)
|
-
|
(748)
|
Net cash flow generated (used in) financing activities
|
151
|
(1,591)
|
(1,440)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(495)
|
-
|
(495)
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
277
|
-
|
277
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
6,082
|
-
|
6,082
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
5,863
|
-
|
5,863
|
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of
IFRS 16 during 2019
|
The following table shows the YTD December 2018 unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16
|
Unaudited adjusted figures*
|
Adjustments
|
Twelve months
|
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
|
Twelve months
(Reported)
|
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
|
566
|
5,711
|
6,277
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
(1,389)
|
-
|
(1,389)
|
Net cash flow used in financing activities
|
(235)
|
(5,711)
|
(5,946)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,059)
|
-
|
(1,059)
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
(29)
|
-
|
(29)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
6,951
|
-
|
6,951
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
5,863
|
-
|
5,863
|
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of
IFRS 16 during 2019
[1] Source: Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales, A. C. (ANTAD)
[2] Source: Banco de México (BANXICO)
[3] Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI)
