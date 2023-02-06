Volaris Reports January 2023 Traffic Results: 23% YoY demand growth with an 86% Load Factor

Feb 06, 2023, 08:00 ET
MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its January 2023 preliminary traffic results.
In January 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.0% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 23.1%; the result was a load factor expansion of 5.0 pp YoY to 86.2%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 21.8% increase compared to January 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 17.9% and 35.7%, respectively.
Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "January saw robust traffic growth with demand outpacing capacity and with remarkable load factors. This strong start in the year reflects the ongoing strength of demand in all of our markets."
|
Jan 2023
|
Jan 2022
|
Variance
|
YTD Jan
|
YTD Jan
|
Variance
|
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
1,933
|
1,639
|
17.9 %
|
1,933
|
1,639
|
17.9 %
|
International
|
908
|
669
|
35.7 %
|
908
|
669
|
35.7 %
|
Total
|
2,841
|
2,308
|
23.1 %
|
2,841
|
2,308
|
23.1 %
|
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
2,271
|
1,991
|
14.1 %
|
2,271
|
1,991
|
14.1 %
|
International
|
1,024
|
850
|
20.5 %
|
1,024
|
850
|
20.5 %
|
Total
|
3,295
|
2,841
|
16.0 %
|
3,295
|
2,841
|
16.0 %
|
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
|
Domestic
|
85.1 %
|
82.3 %
|
2.8 pp
|
85.1 %
|
82.3 %
|
2.8 pp
|
International
|
88.7 %
|
78.7 %
|
10.0 pp
|
88.7 %
|
78.7 %
|
10.0 pp
|
Total
|
86.2 %
|
81.3 %
|
5.0 pp
|
86.2 %
|
81.3 %
|
5.0 pp
|
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
|
Domestic
|
2,224
|
1,868
|
19.0 %
|
2,224
|
1,868
|
19.0 %
|
International
|
639
|
481
|
32.7 %
|
639
|
481
|
32.7 %
|
Total
|
2,862
|
2,349
|
21.8 %
|
2,862
|
2,349
|
21.8 %
|
Economic Jet Fuel Price*
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
|
Average
|
3.81
|
2.68
|
42.2 %
|
3.81
|
2.68
|
42.2 %
|
*Does not include VAT impact
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 118 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]
