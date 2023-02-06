Volaris Reports January 2023 Traffic Results: 23% YoY demand growth with an 86% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its January 2023 preliminary traffic results.

In January 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.0% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 23.1%; the result was a load factor expansion of 5.0 pp YoY to 86.2%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 21.8% increase compared to January 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 17.9% and 35.7%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "January saw robust traffic growth with demand outpacing capacity and with remarkable load factors. This strong start in the year reflects the ongoing strength of demand in all of our markets."



Jan 2023 Jan 2022 Variance YTD Jan

2023 YTD Jan

2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,933 1,639 17.9 % 1,933 1,639 17.9 % International 908 669 35.7 % 908 669 35.7 % Total 2,841 2,308 23.1 % 2,841 2,308 23.1 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,271 1,991 14.1 % 2,271 1,991 14.1 % International 1,024 850 20.5 % 1,024 850 20.5 % Total 3,295 2,841 16.0 % 3,295 2,841 16.0 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 85.1 % 82.3 % 2.8 pp 85.1 % 82.3 % 2.8 pp International 88.7 % 78.7 % 10.0 pp 88.7 % 78.7 % 10.0 pp Total 86.2 % 81.3 % 5.0 pp 86.2 % 81.3 % 5.0 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,224 1,868 19.0 % 2,224 1,868 19.0 % International 639 481 32.7 % 639 481 32.7 % Total 2,862 2,349 21.8 % 2,862 2,349 21.8 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price* (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 3.81 2.68 42.2 % 3.81 2.68 42.2 % *Does not include VAT impact

*Economic fuel per gallon excluding Non-Derivate Financial Instruments

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 118 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]

