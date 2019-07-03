Volaris Reports June 2019 Traffic Results: High Load Factors, Domestic 91.3% and International 85.1%

MEXICO CITY, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported June 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In June 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 18.9% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing a significant increase of 22.2%. Volaris carried almost 1.9 M passengers in total (24.5% increase vs last year), with load factor increasing 2.3 pp to 89.3%.

During June 2019, Volaris started to operate five domestic routes, from Chihuahua, Durango and Queretaro; and four international routes, from Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for June: "The significant healthy capacity growth during the month is a result of a solid passenger demand in domestic and international markets."

The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.



June

2019 June

2018 Variance June YTD 2019 June YTD 2018 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,245 1,032 20.6% 7,198 5,996 20.0% International 550 438 25.8% 2,916 2,495 16.9% Total 1,795 1,470 22.2% 10,114 8,491 19.1% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,363 1,162 17.3% 8,221 6,935 18.6% International 647 528 22.3% 3,637 3,180 14.3% Total 2,010 1,690 18.9% 11,858 10,115 17.2% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)











Domestic 91.3% 88.8% 2.5 pp 87.6% 86.5% 1.1 pp International 85.1% 82.9% 2.2 pp 80.3% 78.5% 1.8 pp Total 89.3% 87.0% 2.3 pp 85.3% 84.0% 1.3 pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,495 1,203 24.2% 8,572 7,005 22.4% International 382 305 25.7% 2,045 1,749 16.9% Total 1,877 1,508 24.5% 10,617 8,754 21.3%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 192 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 380 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

