Volaris Reports June 2021 Traffic Results: 118% of 2019 Capacity and 89% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its June 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In June 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 18.9% and 15.5%, compared to June 2019, respectively. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+20.0%) and internationally (+14.2%), while maintaining a high load factor (89.1%). In June 2021, Volaris transported 2.1 million passengers, 14% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.



June 2021 June 2020 Variation June 2019 Variation YTD June 2021 YTD June 2020 Var. YTD June 2019 Var. RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,480 209.4% 18.9% 7,680 67.1% 6.7% International 636 408.6% 15.5% 2,604 52.4% (10.7)% Total 2,116 250.7% 17.8% 10,284 63.1% 1.7% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,635 137.0% 20.0% 9,050 65.9% 10.1% International 739 446.8% 14.2% 3,357 61.6% (7.7)% Total 2,373 187.7% 18.1% 12,408 64.7% 4.6% Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 90.5% 21.2 pp (0.8) pp 84.9% 0.6 pp (2.7) pp International 86.0% (6.5) pp 1.0 pp 77.5% (4.7) pp (2.7) pp Total 89.1% 16.0 pp (0.2) pp 82.9% (0.8) pp (2.5) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,676 231.7% 12.1% 8,590 65.0% 0.2% International 458 474.8% 19.7% 1,884 60.2% (7.9)% Total 2,134 264.8% 13.6% 10,474 64.1% (1.3)%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 92 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 430 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com .

