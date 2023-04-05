Volaris Reports March 2023 Traffic Results: 16% YoY Demand Growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its March 2023 preliminary traffic results.

In March 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 17.1% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 15.7%; the result was a load factor decrease of 1.0 pp YoY to 85.5%. Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers during the month, a 12.6% increase compared to March 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 8.7% and 35.4%, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2023, the average economic fuel cost stood at $3.45 per gallon, an increase of 11.3% versus the first quarter of 2022 but a decrease of 7.0% versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "Overall traffic figures were healthy in March, with strength in the U.S. transborder and Central America demand offsetting close-in demand softness on our domestic routes. This also confirms the strategic importance of our Central American expansion, which has allowed Volaris to grow with profitability to the United States despite the limitations associated with Mexico's Category 2 status."



Mar 2023 Mar 2022 Variance YTD Mar 2023 YTD Mar 2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,916 1,763 8.7 % 5,546 4,895 13.3 % International 861 636 35.4 % 2,521 1,833 37.5 % Total 2,777 2,399 15.7 % 8,067 6,728 19.9 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,230 1,955 14.1 % 6,537 5,682 15.0 % International 1,019 820 24.2 % 2,951 2,379 24.1 % Total 3,249 2,775 17.1 % 9,488 8,061 17.7 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 85.9 % 90.2 % (4.3) pp 84.8 % 86.2 % (1.3) pp International 84.5 % 77.6 % 6.9 pp 85.4 % 77.1 % 8.3 pp Total 85.5 % 86.5 % (1.0) pp 85.0 % 83.5 % 1.5 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,233 2,050 8.9 % 6,440 5,676 13.5 % International 589 456 29.2 % 1,746 1,313 33.0 % Total 2,822 2,506 12.6 % 8,186 6,989 17.1 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 202 and its fleet from 4 to 120 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

