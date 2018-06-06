Volaris Reports May 2018 Traffic Results; Passenger Growth of 10%, Load Factor of 86%

During May 2018 Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMs), by 7.2% year over year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs), in May 2018 increased 9.7% year over year, reaching 1.4 billion. Volaris transported a total of 1.5 million passengers during the month, an increase of 10.5% year over year. Year-to-date, Volaris has transported over 7.2 million passengers, an increase of 8.1% year over year. Network load factor for May was 85.8%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points year over year.

During May 2018, Volaris started service between: San Jose, Costa Rica - San Salvador, El Salvador – Washington, D.C.

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year-to-date.



May 2018 May 2017 Variance May YTD 2018 May YTD 2017 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,038 906 14.6% 4,965 4,418 12.4% International 407 412 (1.2)% 2,057 2,027 1.5% Total 1,445 1,318 9.7% 7,022 6,445 9.0% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,174 1,031 13.9% 5,773 5,152 12.1% International 512 542 (5.5)% 2,652 2,562 3.5% Total 1,686 1,573 7.2% 8,425 7,714 9.2% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)











Domestic 88.4% 87.9% 0.5 pp 86.0% 85.8% 0.2 pp International 79.7% 76.0% 3.7 pp 77.7% 79.1% (1.4) pp Total 85.8% 83.8% 2.0 pp 83.4% 83.6% (0.2) pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,215 1,077 12.9% 5,802 5,302 9.4% International 286 282 1.3% 1,444 1,404 2.9% Total 1,501 1,359 10.5% 7,246 6,706 8.1%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 160 and its fleet from four to 71 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 324 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

