Volaris reports October 2020 traffic results: 82% load factor, ~8 pp above September 2020

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports October 2020 preliminary traffic results with a strong recovery in ASMs and healthy load factors.

Volaris continues increasing network capacity at a steady pace, in response to improving demand for its ultra-low-cost business model focused on the VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) and leisure segments in the domestic and US-transborder markets. Volaris' value proposition based on a point-to-point network, along with its efforts to convert first time flyers through its bus switching marketing campaigns in Mexico, continue to contribute to a steady recovery process.

In October 2020, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) was 84.3% compared to the same month of last year. Demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) was 80.8% of last year and increased 13.3% versus September 2020. Volaris transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during October 2020, an increase of 14% versus September 2020, with slightly higher capacity. Booked load factor for October 2020 was 82.1%, an increase of 7.7 pp versus September 2020, resulting in a growth in RPMs.

During October 2020, Volaris announced one domestic route from Cancun to Oaxaca and one international route from Dallas to Mexico City. Volaris also started operations in two domestic routes from Mexico City to Campeche and to Torreon.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for October 2020, said: "We continue to capitalize on our lowest cost structure amongst our competitors by exploring new market opportunities with our strong business model. We will continue our focus on cash preservation, while increasing total capacity in response to improving demand in our markets. We look forward to relaunching service in Central America in a few weeks and welcoming back all our ambassadors and customers."

For November 2020, Volaris plans to operate approximately 94% of capacity, as measured by ASMs, versus the same period of last year. Volaris plans to relaunch its Central American operations on November 23rd, 2020, which represents approximately 2% of Volaris' total ASMs.

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year to date.



October 2020 September 2020 Variance October 2019 Variance October YTD

2020 October YTD

2019 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)















Domestic 1,099 973 13.0% 1,267 (13.3%) 8,406 12,250 (31.4%) International 323 282 14.6% 493 (34.5%) 2,817 5,022 (43.9%) Total 1,422 1,255 13.3% 1,761 (19.2%) 11,222 17,272 (35.0%) ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)















Domestic 1,305 1,278 2.2% 1,440 (9.4%) 10,445 13,989 (25.3%) International 426 408 4.4% 613 (30.5%) 3,582 6,263 (42.8%) Total 1,731 1,686 2.7% 2,053 (15.7%) 14,027 20,252 (30.7%) Load Factor (in %, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)















Domestic 84.2% 76.1% 8.0 pp 88.0% (3.8) pp 80.5% 87.6% (7.1) pp International 75.9% 69.1% 6.8 pp 80.5% (4.6) pp 78.6% 80.2% (1.6) pp Total 82.1% 74.4% 7.7 pp 85.8% (3.6) pp 80.0% 85.3% (5.3) pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)















Domestic 1,222 1,074 13.8% 1,523 (19.8%) 9,381 14,592 (35.7%) International 216 187 15.4% 348 (37.8%) 1,909 3,517 (45.7%) Total 1,438 1,261 14.0% 1,871 (23.1%) 11,290 18,108 (37.7%)

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

