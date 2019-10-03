Volaris Reports September 2019 Traffic Results: 21% Passenger Growth and 83% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported September 2019 and preliminary year to date traffic results.

In September 2019, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased by 18.7% vs last year, with demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) showing an increase of 21.1%. Volaris carried 1.7M passengers in total (21.2% increase vs last year), with load factor increasing 1.6 pp for a total of 82.9%.

Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commented on the traffic results for September: "The significant healthy capacity growth during the month is underpinned by solid passenger demand in domestic and international markets."

The following table summarizes Volaris´ traffic results for the month and year to date.



September

2019 September

2018 Variance September YTD 2019 September YTD 2018 Variance RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,213 1,010 20.1% 10,983 9,227 19.0% International 446 360 24.0% 4,528 3,790 19.5% Total 1,659 1,370 21.1% 15,511 13,017 19.2% ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,402 1,198 17.0% 12,549 10,687 17.4% International 599 488 22.8% 5,650 4,851 16.5% Total 2,001 1,686 18.7% 18,199 15,538 17.1% Load Factor (in %, scheduled)











Domestic 86.6% 84.3% 2.3 pp 87.5% 86.3% 1.2 pp International 74.4% 73.7% 0.7 pp 80.2% 78.2% 2.0 pp Total 82.9% 81.3% 1.6 pp 85.3% 83.8% 1.5 pp Passengers (in thousands, scheduled &

charter)











Domestic 1,436 1,192 20.5% 13,068 10,788 21.1% International 312 250 24.8% 3,169 2,646 19.8% Total 1,748 1,442 21.2% 16,237 13,434 20.9%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 80 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 384 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

