Volaris Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results: 17.9% Operating Margin, up 9.7 percentage points year over year

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announces its financial results for the third quarter 2019.

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total operating revenues were Ps.9,502 million for the third quarter, an increase of 29.9% year over year.

Total ancillary revenues were Ps.3,030 million for the third quarter, an increase of 36.4% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the third quarter reached Ps.539, an increase of 13.6% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 31.9% of total operating revenues for the third quarter 2019, increasing 1.5 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.150. 3 cents for the third quarter, an increase of 11.4% year over year.

for the third quarter, an increase of 11.4% year over year. Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.123. 4 cents for the third quarter, a decrease of 0.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.44.9 for the third quarter, an increase of 3.2% year over year.

for the third quarter, a decrease of 0.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.44.9 for the third quarter, an increase of 3.2% year over year. Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex-fuel) reached Ps.77. 5 cents for the third quarter, an increase of 2.9% year over year.

for the third quarter, an increase of 2.9% year over year. Operating income was Ps.1,703 million for the third quarter, a significant increase compared with the operating income of Ps.601 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the third quarter was 17.9%, an improvement in margin of 9.7 percentage points year over year.

Net income was Ps.713 million (Ps.0.70 per share / US$0.36 per ADS), for a net margin of 7.5% for the third quarter.

per ADS), for a net margin of 7.5% for the third quarter. At the close of the third quarter, the Mexican peso depreciated 2.4% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.17 per US dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange loss of Ps.173 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, as result of the adoption of IFRS16.

Net cash flows generated by operating activities were Ps.2,207 million. The net cash flows used in investing activities reached Ps.1,072 million. The net cash flows used in financing activities were Ps.1,606, which included Ps.1,657 million of aircraft rental payments. The positive net foreign exchange difference was Ps.156 million, with net cash used in the third quarter of Ps.314 million. As of September 30, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,810 million.

Stable Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, with Peso Depreciation and Fuel Price Pressures

Stable macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during the third quarter were stable, with same store sales [1] increasing 2.4% year over year; remittances [2] increased 15.7% year over year during July and August 2019 ; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) [3] increased 3.1% in the third quarter year over year.

The macroeconomic indicators in during the third quarter were stable, with same store sales increasing 2.4% year over year; remittances increased 15.7% year over year during July and ; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) increased 3.1% in the third quarter year over year. Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 8.4% year over year during July and August of 2019; the domestic overall passenger volume increased 7.3%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 1.7%.

The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 8.4% year over year during July and August of 2019; the domestic overall passenger volume increased 7.3%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 1.7%. Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso depreciated 2.3% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.18.98 per US dollar in the third quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.42 per US dollar during the third quarter of 2019. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso depreciated 4.4% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange loss of Ps.173 million derived from our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16.

The Mexican peso depreciated 2.3% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.18.98 per US dollar in the third quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.42 per US dollar during the third quarter of 2019. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso depreciated 4.4% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange loss of Ps.173 million derived from our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16. Increased fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 3.2% in the third quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.44.9 per gallon (US$2.3) .

Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth

Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.6 million passengers in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 20.1% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 19.3% year over year. System load factor during the third quarter increased 1.6 percentage points year over year, reaching 85.1%.

Volaris booked 5.6 million passengers in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 20.1% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 19.3% year over year. System load factor during the third quarter increased 1.6 percentage points year over year, reaching 85.1%. Positive TRASM growth: For the third quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 11.4% year over year. During the third quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 16.9% year over year.

For the third quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 11.4% year over year. During the third quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 16.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenue growth: For the third quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 36.4% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger for the third quarter of 2019 increased 13.6% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 31.9% of total operating revenue of the third quarter, an increase of 1.5 percentage points year over year.

For the third quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 36.4% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger for the third quarter of 2019 increased 13.6% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 31.9% of total operating revenue of the third quarter, an increase of 1.5 percentage points year over year. New routes: Volaris began operations in two new international routes from El Salvador , San Salvador to Mexico City and Guadalajara, Jalisco , respectively. Additionally, Volaris launched one domestic route from Tapachula, Chiapas to Tijuana, Baja California and one international route from Leon, Guanajuato to Fresno, California .

Total Unit Cost Reduction, Despite Peso Depreciation and Fuel Price Pressures

CASM and CASM ex-fuel for the third quarter of 2019 reached Ps.123.4 ( US$6.4 cents ) and Ps.77. 5 cents (US$4.0) , respectively. This represented a decrease of 0.3% and an increase of 2.9%, respectively, year over year; mainly driven by cost control discipline and the average exchange rate depreciation of 2.3%.

Young and Fuel-efficient Fleet

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (A320 neo) to its fleet. As of September 30, 2019 , Volaris' fleet was composed of 80 aircraft (8 A319s, 57 A320s and 15 A321s), with an average age of 4.9 years. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats, 76% of which were in sharklet-equipped aircraft, and 24% were NEO.

Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity

Net cash flows generated by operating activities were Ps.2,207 million. The net cash flows used in investing activities reached Ps.1,072 million. The net cash flows used in financing activities were Ps.1,606 million, which included Ps.1,657 million of aircraft rental payments. The positive net foreign exchange difference was Ps.156 million, while the net cash used in the third quarter was Ps.314 million. As of September 30, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,810 million, representing 23.7% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.3,533 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.4,144 million.

Transition to IFRS 16

The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019 , using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure and the estimated unaudited figures of this initial adoption are included in the Company´s 2018 annual report.

, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure and the estimated unaudited figures of this initial adoption are included in the Company´s 2018 annual report. This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with recast, estimated unaudited 2018 figures with the IFRS 16 adoption effects. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018 .

. Starting on March 25, 2019 , the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of this hedge for the third quarter and year to date were Ps.29 million and Ps.40 million, respectively; which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.

, the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of this hedge for the third quarter and year to date were Ps.29 million and Ps.40 million, respectively; which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue. Additionally, on the same date, the Company established a hedge on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. During 2019, the impacts of this hedge for the third quarter and year to date were Ps.26 million and Ps.40 million, respectively; which has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited Three months

ended September 30, 2019 (US Dollars)* Three months

ended

September 30, 2019 Three months

ended

September 30, 2018 Variance (%) (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) Total operating revenues (millions) 484 9,502 7,316 29.9% Total operating expenses (millions) 397 7,799 6,715 16.1% EBIT (millions) 87 1,703 601 >100% EBIT margin 17.9% 17.9% 8.2% 9.7 pp Depreciation and amortization 69 1,363 1,162 17.3% Aircraft and engine rent expense 12 226 214 5.5% Net income (millions) 36 713 1,105 (35.5%) Net income margin 7.5% 7.5% 15.1% (7.6) pp Income per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.04 0.70 1.09 (35.5%) Diluted (pesos) 0.04 0.70 1.09 (35.5%) Income per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.36 7.05 10.92 (35.5%) Diluted (pesos) 0.36 7.05 10.92 (35.5%) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 6,341 5,422 16.9% Domestic - 4,328 3,752 15.3% International - 2,014 1,670 20.6% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 5,398 4,526 19.3% Domestic - 3,785 3,230 17.2% International - 1,613 1,295 24.5% Load factor (2) - 85.1% 83.5% 1.6 pp Domestic - 87.5% 86.1% 1.4 pp International - 80.1% 77.6% 2.5 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 7.7 150.3 134.9 11.4% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 27.4 539 474 13.6% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 86.4 1,696 1,563 8.5% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.3 123.4 123.8 (0.3%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.4 6.5 (2.6%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 3.9 77.5 75.3 2.9% CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 4.0 4.0 0.6% Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 5,620 4,680 20.1% Departures (1) - 35,777 30,391 17.7% Block hours (1) - 90,323 82,977 8.9% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 64.9 60.5 7.2% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.3 44.9 43.5 3.2% Aircraft at end of period - 80 73 9.6% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 13.2 13.1 0.6% Average exchange rate - 19.42 18.98 2.3% End of period exchange rate - 19.64 18.81 4.4% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule and charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited Nine months

ended September

30, 2019 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019 Nine months

ended September

30, 2018 Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 1,274 25,023 19,396 29.0% Total operating expenses (millions) 1,153 22,635 19,503 16.1% EBIT (millions) 122 2,388 (106) NA EBIT margin 9.5% 9.5% (0.5%) 10.0 pp Depreciation and amortization 203 3,990 3,368 18.5% Aircraft and engine rent expense 39 769 636 20.9% Net income (loss) (millions) 69 1,352 (200) NA Net income (loss) margin 5.4% 5.4% (1.0%) 6.4 pp Income (loss) per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.07 1.34 (0.20) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.07 1.34 (0.20) NA Income (loss) per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.68 13.36 (1.97) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.68 13.36 (1.97) NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 18,199 15,538 17.1% Domestic - 12,549 10,687 17.4% International - 5,650 4,851 16.5% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 15,511 13,017 19.2% Domestic - 10,983 9,227 19.0% International - 4,528 3,790 19.5% Load factor (2) - 85.3% 83.8% 1.5 pp Domestic - 87.5% 86.3% 1.2 pp International - 80.2% 78.2% 2.0 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 7.0 137.7 124.8 10.3% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 26.7 524 467 12.0% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 78.6 1,544 1,444 6.9% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.3 124.6 125.5 (0.7%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.5 6.6 (1.8%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 3.9 76.8 78.9 (2.6%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 4.0 4.1 (3.7%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 16,237 13,434 20.9% Departures (1) - 102,823 87,076 18.1% Block hours (1) - 260,858 237,485 9.8% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 186.6 168.7 10.6% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5) 2.4 46.6 43.0 8.4% Aircraft at end of period - 80 73 9.6% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 13.0 13.4 (3.0%) Average exchange rate - 19.26 19.04 1.1% End of period exchange rate - 19.64 18.81 4.4% *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule and charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "Other passenger revenues" and "Non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Three months ended September

30, 2019 Three months

ended September

30, 2018 Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 472 9,271 7,137 29.9% Fare revenues 331 6,501 5,096 27.6% Other passenger revenues (1) 141 2,770 2,042 35.7%









Non-passenger revenues 13 260 179 45.2% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 11 208 124 68.1% Cargo 3 51 55 (6.6%)









Non-derivatives financial instruments (1) (29) - NA









Total operating revenues 484 9,502 7,316 29.9%









Other operating income (7) (141) (243) (42.1%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 147 2,884 2,631 9.6% Depreciation and amortization 69 1,363 1,162 17.3% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 66 1,304 1,148 13.6% Salaries and benefits 46 909 834 9.0% Maintenance expenses 21 406 389 4.2% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 21 417 340 22.8% Aircraft and engine rent expense 12 226 214 5.5% Other operating expenses 22 432 240 79.7% Operating expenses 397 7,799 6,715 16.1%









Operating income 87 1,703 601 >100%









Finance income 4 79 37 >100% Finance cost (30) (591) (487) 21.3% Exchange (loss) gain, net (9) (173) 1,396 NA Comprehensive financing result (35) (684) 946 NA









Income before income tax 52 1,019 1,547 (34.2%) Income tax expense (16) (306) (442) (30.9%) Net income 36 713 1,105 (35.5%)









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 3Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.80 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption (2) 3Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.26 million

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited Nine months

ended September

30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30,

2019 Nine months ended

September

30, 2018 Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 1,237 24,286 18,737 29.6% Fare revenues 843 16,562 13,118 26.3% Other passenger revenues (1) 393 7,724 5,619 37.4%









Non-passenger revenues 40 778 659 17.9% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 31 613 503 21.8% Cargo 8 165 156 5.5%









Non-derivatives financial instruments (2) (40) - NA









Total operating revenues 1,274 25,023 19,396 29.0%









Other operating income (13) (264) (475) (44.4%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 441 8,654 7,250 19.4% Depreciation and amortization 203 3,990 3,368 18.5% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 190 3,725 3,422 8.9% Salaries and benefits 135 2,648 2,330 13.6% Maintenance expenses 57 1,128 1,111 1.5% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 53 1,038 1,079 (3.8%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 39 769 636 20.9% Other operating expenses 48 948 781 21.3% Operating expenses 1,153 22,635 19,503 16.1%









Operating income (loss) 122 2,388 (106) NA









Finance income 8 153 108 41.1% Finance cost (81) (1,594) (1,325) 20.3% Exchange gain, net 50 985 1,034 (4.7%) Comprehensive financing result (23) (457) (183) >100%









Income (loss) before income tax 98 1,931 (290) NA Income tax (expense) benefit (30) (579) 90 NA Net income (loss) 69 1,352 (200) NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) September YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.217 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption (2) September YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.40 million

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 (US Dollars)* Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Three months

ended

September 30,

2018 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues (1) 141 2,770 2,042 35.7% Non-passenger revenues (1) 13 260 179 45.2% Total ancillary revenues 154 3,030 2,221 36.4%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 5,620 4,680 20.1%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 27.4 539 474 13.6%









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 3Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.80 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

The following table shows the September YTD additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019 (US Dollars)* Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2018 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues (1) 393 7,724 5,619 37.4% Non-passenger revenues (1) 40 778 659 17.9% Total ancillary revenues 433 8,502 6,278 35.4%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 16,237 13,434 20.9%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 26.7 524 467 12.0%









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) September YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "Other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.217 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In millions of Mexican pesos) September 30, 2019

Unaudited September 30, 2019

Unaudited December 31,

2018 (US Dollars)* Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 398 7,810 5,863 Accounts receivable 115 2,266 1,467 Inventories 15 294 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28 557 443 Financial instruments 2 32 62 Guarantee deposits 40 781 791 Total current assets 598 11,739 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 347 6,816 5,782 Right of use assets 1,679 32,965 31,986 Intangible assets, net 8 162 179 Financial instruments - 4 - Deferred income taxes 156 3,064 2,864 Guarantee deposits 349 6,852 6,337 Other assets 6 127 155 Other accounts receivable 6 123 74 Total non-current assets 2,552 50,115 47,378 Total assets 3,150 61,854 56,301 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 184 3,614 2,439 Accounts payable 50 980 1,103 Accrued liabilities 146 2,858 2,318 Lease liabilities 240 4,712 4,970 Other taxes and fees payable 121 2,373 1,932 Income taxes payable - 1 4 Financial instruments - - 123 Financial debt 87 1,709 1,212 Other liabilities 16 316 26 Total short-term liabilities 843 16,563 14,127 Financial debt 131 2,568 2,311 Accrued liabilities 7 138 137 Lease liabilities 1,839 36,119 34,586 Other liabilities 20 398 328 Employee benefits 1 22 18 Deferred income taxes 97 1,902 1,096 Total long-term liabilities 2,095 41,147 38,476 Total liabilities 2,939 57,710 52,603 Equity





Capital stock 151 2,974 2,974 Treasury shares (7) (141) (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 15 291 291 Additional paid-in capital 92 1,815 1,837 Retained earnings 7 143 (1,208) Accumulated other comprehensive losses (1) (48) (938) (73) Total equity 211 4,144 3,698 Total liabilities and equity 3,150 61,854 56,301







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) As of September 30, 2019, the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.934 million related to non-derivatives financial instruments

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

Unaudited Three months ended September

30, 2019 Three months ended September

30, 2019 Three months

ended September

30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow generated by operating activities 112 2,207 1,263 Net cash flow (used in) generated by investing activities (55) (1,072) 20 Net cash flow used in financing activities** (82) (1,606) (1,646) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (24) (470) (363) Net foreign exchange differences 8 156 (327) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 414 8,124 6,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 398 7,810 6,082







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,657 million and Ps.1,399 million for the three months ended period September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary





Unaudited Nine months ended September

30, 2019 Nine months

ended September

30, 2019

Nine months

ended September

30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*











Net cash flow generated by operating activities 380 7,465

4,580 Net cash flow used in investing activities (65) (1,280)

(641) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (216) (4,239) (1) (4,502) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 99 1,946

(563) Net foreign exchange differences - -

(306) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 299 5,863

6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 398 7,810

6,082









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.4,787 million and Ps.4,116 million for the nine months ended period September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios)

