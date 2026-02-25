VOLATILITY IS THE WORD OF THE YEAR

New Book Reinforces the Value of Crisis Preparedness and Rapid Response

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIX is the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index, a daily measure of the S&P 500's expectation of dramatic movement. Given the shifts in government policy, economic uncertainties, supply chain interruptions, the effects of AI, and general public sentiment, this may be the year where the VIX becomes as well-known as the other major economic measures. Brands navigating these and many other issues need strong crisis response plans. Author Jeff Hahn meets the moment with the second edition of his book, Breaking Bad News : Essential Crisis Communication Tools.

Author Jeff Hahn's second edition of Breaking Bad News, essential tools for crisis communications. The updated book includes a dozen new case studies and several models capable of guiding any brand from any industry through even the most difficult circumstances.

Breaking Bad News simplifies the complexity of reputation crises by equipping leaders with practical decision-making tools for communicating when a crisis occurs. The book is more than a collection of case studies. It is an adaptive system of tools any rapid response team can put into immediate practice. The second edition includes a dozen new case studies and several updated models capable of guiding any brand from any industry through even the most difficult circumstances.

Hahn said, "The most common mistake organizations make is failure to prepare for a crisis. They have no rapid response team, no practice at decision making under pressure, and no awareness of the available options for communicating effectively to stakeholders. Breaking Bad News makes crisis planning and practice easy."

The book, endorsed by notable crisis experts and authors, is available today via Amazon. The author launches his book tour this evening at the CHARGE Energy Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

About the Author

Jeff Hahn is a crisis communication expert with more than 30 years of experience working with organizations facing high-risk challenges. He is the principal and founder of Hahn, an integrated marketing agency based in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE Hahn