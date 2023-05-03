Volato Considers Relocating Headquarters, Exploring Florida and Texas

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to experience a luxury private jet, today announced that it is exploring the possibility of relocating its headquarters to take the company through its next stage of growth and to better serve its growing customer base. The company is considering several states including Florida and Texas.

Volato is reviewing various options to determine the optimal location for its headquarters, which will enable the company to maintain its competitive edge and position itself for long-term growth. Texas and Florida's vibrant business climates, favorable tax policies, and robust infrastructure make them attractive destinations for the company.

"Our decision to explore a potential new headquarters is driven by our commitment to innovation, excellence, employee quality of life, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Matt Liotta, CEO of Volato. "Florida and Texas have emerged as strong contenders for our new headquarters thanks to their pro-business environment, exceptional talent pool, and growing focus on aerospace."

The relocation of Volato's headquarters is expected to generate new jobs and stimulate economic growth in the chosen region. While Florida and Texas remain top choices, Volato is also considering other locations that align with the company's strategic objectives and provide a supportive environment for growth.

The company will conduct a thorough evaluation of its options with economic councils, local communities, and officials before making a final decision. The company is committed to sourcing a location that will ensure a successful future for its employees, partners, and customers.

About Volato:

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit, and charter programs. Volato's fractional programs uniquely offer flexible hours and a revenue share for owners in a fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and, starting in 2024, Gulfstream G280's for missions of up to ten passengers.

For more information visit https://www.flyvolato.com

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc., d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

