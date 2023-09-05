Volato Inks Agreement to Equip Fractional Fleet with SmartSky® Inflight Connectivity

SmartSky Networks

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

New aircraft deliveries to be fitted with SmartSky's next-generation inflight Wi-Fi

ATLANTA and RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, an innovator in private aviation, and SmartSky, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to equip Volato's HondaJet fractional fleet of more than 20 new aircraft with SmartSky's next-generation inflight Wi-Fi technology, which delivers performance its current customers describe as "game changing." The agreement between the two companies includes the installation of SmartSky LITE™ systems on new Volato HondaJets, with the option to upgrade existing aircraft.

"Outstanding customer experience is a critical point of differentiation for Volato, and in-flight Wi-Fi with streaming-level performance is a very important part of that overall experience," said Mike Prachar, Chief Operating Officer of Volato. "After evaluating the available options for Wi-Fi for our fleet, SmartSky demonstrated the capability to deliver the high-quality connected experience our customers expect. We were also attracted to the fact that its software-defined features will allow us to keep up with new technology developments without requiring new hardware so we can keep our customers flying with no disruptions to service or the latest in-flight Wi-Fi speeds."

A fractional, charter and jet card provider, Volato offers highly efficient solutions in private aviation. This includes selecting aircraft models for their fractional fleet that offer the greatest fuel efficiency with the largest cabins in their class, so there is no need to compromise on luxury while minimizing environmental impact.

"Partnering with an operator like Volato is especially exciting because of the excellence and efficiency it demonstrates in all of its private aviation services. It is fitting for Volato customers to soon experience the kind of connectivity that makes flying more productive and enjoyable so that they land happy," said Ryan Stone, President of SmartSky. "Whether on smaller airframes or larger cabins, SmartSky users experience the same streaming-level performance from the most advanced infight connectivity ever built."

About Volato:

Volato is a full-service private aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit and charter programs. Volato's fractional programs uniquely offer flexible hours and a revenue share for owners in a fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.

All Volato Part 135 charter flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiary (G C Aviation, Inc., d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks, SmartSky and LITE are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SmartSky Networks, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

Media Contacts:

SmartSky Media Contact
Mark Hazlin
Phone: (202) 289-4001
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.smartskynetworks.com 

Volato Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE SmartSky Networks

