Volatus Aerospace Acquires ConnexiCore to Expand Drone Services Business into the US

MILFORD, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volatus Aerospace Corp. has agreed to acquire Pennsylvania-based drone service and solutions provider, ConnexiCore LLC. The transaction will close on July 30th, subject to due diligence.

Volatus Aerospace will leverage ConnexiCore's proven drone data platform and extensive drone pilot network to expand into the US market, and also develop their Canadian drone business further.

In addition to accessing ConnexiCore's fleet of over 1,100 FAA-certified UAV drone pilots, software mapping consultants, and industry-specific subject matter experts, they will also make strategic use of ConnexiCore's unique drone data capabilities, including 3D modeling, building envelope and façade inspection, photogrammetry, aerial mapping, thermal imaging, GIS, and ConnexiCore Cloud™, a comprehensive cloud-based asset management system.

Pilots in the ConnexiCore fleet are provided with regular upskill training, mentoring, and outreach initiatives. The company prides itself on a military-grade methodology and best practices approach, which emphasizes risk mitigation and operational excellence.

"Joining Volatus is about accelerating growth and expanding our service offering across this great nation," said Frank Segarra, CEO of ConnexiCore. "Having the strength of Volatus resources allows us to proactively scale both the number of clients and the depth of services we offer."

"Frank and his team have built a formidable footprint across America," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Their presence, brand, and pilot network provide immediate access to the U.S. market. In addition, their Façade Inspection program and the ConnexiCore Cloud platform for infrastructure inspections add value to the capabilities of our Canadian network."

About ConnexiCore

ConnexiCore™ is an on-demand nationwide commercial drone services and solutions provider that specializes in aerial data collection, image and video analysis, aerial mapping, and 3D photogrammetry for industrial clients. Their nationwide fleet of over 1100 FAA-certified pilots provides UAS drone services anywhere in the US. ConnexiCore manages the entire process for their clients, including piloting the drones, analyzing the data, extracting insights, and delivering actionable tasks to support better decision making.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America, Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions, including training, equipment sales & support, imaging & inspection services, design & manufacture, and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies worldwide and shaping tomorrow's industry.

