Volcafe USA Transitions to Coastal Commodities, LLC™, Reinforcing Independent Structure and Long-Term Strategic Alignment

RED BANK, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcafe USA, LLC today announced it will begin operating under the name Coastal Commodities, LLC, effective immediately. The transition reflects the company's decision to operate under a structure that more clearly aligns with its long-standing independent identity, long-term strategic direction, and continued growth in the global coffee trade.

The change does not impact ownership, leadership, financing, operations, or customer relationships. Customers and partners will continue working with the same management team, supported by the same operational infrastructure and global supply network.

Coastal Commodities remains a privately held, family-owned and operated company with more than three decades of continuous presence in the North American coffee trade.

"This transition reflects continuity and long-term vision," said John K. DeMuria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain the same disciplined, relationship-driven organization our customers have trusted for decades. Operating in this new format allows us to align more effectively with ever changing customer needs, and allows us to maximize the value chain for all supply chain partners. This structure provides essential flexibility combined with the preservation of the conservative stewardship and values that built this business."

The company emphasized that the decision to operate in this new format reflects strategic alignment rather than a shift in leadership confidence or generational direction.

"This change in corporate structure reflects our commitment to keeping the company lean, adaptable, and firmly led by experienced green coffee traders," said Jonathan K. DeMuria, President and Head of Trading. "Trading businesses perform best and deliver the greatest value to customers when the people making decisions have real skin in the game. Coastal Commodities brings together the scale and capabilities of a major global trading house with the agility and accountability of an owner-operated firm. Our new structure allows us to move faster, simplify the organization, and focus squarely on solving customer challenges without the constraints of expanding corporate bureaucracy, growing multinational regulatory burdens that stifle innovation and raise costs, legacy overhead structures, or competing internal P&L priorities. Our sole objective is to create additional value for our customer partners and succeed together."

This format also enhances Coastal's ability to pursue global opportunities where demand for its flexible, partnership-driven model has continued to grow.

"Our banking group and financing partners remain fully committed to Coastal Commodities," said John C. Lorenz, Chief Financial Officer. "The company maintains strong liquidity, disciplined risk management, and a conservative financial structure. Independence further streamlines overhead while preserving the financial strength and stability our customers expect."

Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Coastal Commodities is one of the largest coffee importers and supply-chain trade houses in North America. The company manages a fully integrated global platform supported by corporate offices, affiliated entities, and exclusive partnerships across producing and destination markets. Coastal provides sourcing, logistics, trade finance, risk management, and customized supply programs across all coffee market segments, trading hundreds of millions of pounds annually through a diversified and conservatively structured supply chain.

The company traces its roots to Madison Coffee, founded in 1990, marking more than three decades of continuous presence in the coffee industry, and collectively employs several of the leading green coffee experts in the world with centuries of combined experience.

Coastal Commodities extends its appreciation to Volcafe, ED&F Man for years of partnership and collaboration and looks forward to continued engagement across the global coffee community.

A new Coastal Commodities website will launch concurrently with this announcement. No action is required from customers or partners as a result of this transition.

About Coastal Commodities, LLC

Coastal Commodities, LLC is a privately held, family-owned coffee trading, importing, and supply-chain company headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with offices and affiliates across the globe. The company is owned by John K. DeMuria, Jonathan K. DeMuria, and John C. Lorenz. Previously known as Volcafe USA, LLC, Coastal Commodities was founded in 1990 by industry veterans. The company operates a global sourcing and logistics platform and trades hundreds of millions of pounds of coffee annually. Coastal Commodities remains committed to disciplined stewardship, financial strength, and long-term partnership throughout the global coffee community.

SOURCE Coastal Commodities