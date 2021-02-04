Volcon Announces All-Electric Motorcycle for Kids, Aptly Named 'The Runt'

The Runt is an all-electric, two-wheeled mini bike that's capable of exploring the outdoors in all-terrains. In addition to three riding modes, allowing a customized experience based on the young riders' abilities, the Runt is equipped with app-driven geo-fencing controls, remote monitoring, performance limiters and tip-over notifications, giving parents peace of mind when their kids are riding. Accessory Runt seats and handlebars with different heights allow the bike to grow with the child.

The Runt is capable of a 35-mile range, with recharging possible in only two hours with any household outlet. Pricing will start at $2,995 (MSRP).

"With the addition of the Runt, the entire family can experience off-road powersports adventures through Volcon's two and four-wheeled models," said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon Inc. "The no-clutch, single-speed, electric powertrain is easier for young riders to learn and the new app-based controls will give parents the ability to monitor their children and regulate the power of the motorcycle. The Runt paired with our Grunt will bring new families into the freedom and fun that off-road powersports provides."

The Volcon Runt is available for pre-order now, with deliveries beginning Spring 2021. The full-size model, the Grunt, will also be delivered to customers beginning in Spring. Four-wheeled Stag and Beast models will follow in late 2021 into 2022. Specifications and technology details will be communicated in the near future.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road-only powersports company that designs, engineers

and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin,

Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion

in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world. Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com .

