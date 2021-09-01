Volcon Doubles Down On Adventure Market With New Hire Of Outdoor Veteran Jordan Davis As CEO

"At Volcon we're not only approaching riders who are pivoting from gasoline to electric, but also we feel there's an untapped opportunity in the off-road sporting goods industry to expand electric mobility," said Davis, CEO of Volcon. "We believe our Grunt model checks all the boxes for experienced riders as well as those who may have only ever ridden a bicycle before. It's truly a versatile off-road product that will provide great riding for our core motorcycle enthusiasts and those interested in hunting, fishing and exploring."

Davis, previously President, Americas of O. Mustad & Son, a leading fishing product manufacturer, will lead Volcon as the all-electric Grunt comes to market. Prior to Mustad, Davis held leadership positions over the course of nearly a decade with the Remington Arms Company, proof of his passion and dedication to the outdoor sporting goods industry. He holds a BA of Business Administration with a dual focus in management and marketing, and an MBA in Management, both from Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian University) and is currently a board member of the Mule Deer Foundation.

Davis' appointment as CEO will succeed Andrew Leisner, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the company's establishment. Leisner will transition to the Advisory Board, providing guidance to the leadership team. Said Leisner: "I look forward to a continued role in helping Volcon ride the momentum we've created."

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers in Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to improve the efficiency of its production lines, the success of new marketing initiatives, and its ability to scale its sales team and overall operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

