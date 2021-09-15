Volcon ePowersports Achieves Major Milestone by Shipping First Grunt Models to Customers.

"The entire team has worked exceptionally hard to bring the Grunt to market, spending nights and weekends devoted to delivering on a very demanding manufacturing timeline. I want to thank the entire team, from our engineers and technicians to our office staff, designers, and factory teams, for all their hard work. I'm humbled to be a part of this outstanding team and the work they're doing," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "There's no doubt in our minds that our customers are going to love the Grunt when it arrives at their doorstep. We look forward to being a part of their journey from petrol power to electrification as they enjoy their bikes for years to come."

The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is the perfect companion for outdoor adventure and exploration. It's an easy-to-ride, all-terrain motorcycle designed for nimble utility and family fun. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.

In addition to the Grunt, upcoming Volcon products include the Runt – a child-friendly, smaller-sized companion to the Grunt – as well as four-wheeled, side-by-side Stag and Beast UTV models expected to come in the second half of 2022 and late 2023, respectively.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.volcon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to fulfill the pre-order queue for the Grunt and to produce its UTV models on the timeline indicated in the release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

