Volcon ePowersports Invites EV-Sector Investors to Join First All-Electric, Off-Road Vehicle Manufacturer in Public Funding Round

"In addition to funding rounds for institutional and accredited investors, we are inviting the powersports community and EV start-up investors to also be part of the industry's evolution to electric by investing in the only 100-percent electric, outdoor powersports company," said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "This way, our customers and EV fans can be part of a company they believe in, while gaining equity in an industry that is accelerating its move to electrification."

In contrast to rewards-based crowdfunding sites, the platform WeFunder is an SEC-regulated site that allows accredited and non-accredited investors (general public) to own equity in a company for low investment amounts, versus an accredited investor-only offering with minimums that are typically out of reach for the average American.

Volcon Inc. announced this new WeFunder funding round in tandem with the news of a 53-acre property being secured in northwest Austin, for their future factory headquarters which will include multiple production lines. This is the latest example of a leading EV brand joining other major electric vehicle manufacturers in the Austin area, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion, in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

The property currently features a trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees that will soon become the company's proving grounds. Along with a dry creek bed and running river, the property will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon's two- and four-wheeled vehicles, while rapidly incorporating production feedback. In addition to the planned factory-headquarter facilities and proving grounds, future plans also include a customer experience center, off-road demo testing track, as well as an RV, zipline and camping site for Volcon clients to recreate and experience the Volcon lifestyle first-hand.

Pricing for the Stag and the Beast utility and sport UTV models was also announced today. With production to follow in late 2021 into 2022, pricing for the Stag model will start at an MSRP of $14,995 and the Beast will be available for a starting MSRP of $24,995.

Launched to the public in early November, Volcon's first electrified vehicle, a family-friendly off-road motorcycle named the "Grunt," will be delivered to customers beginning in Spring of 2021.

Reservations to guarantee a spot in the Grunt production schedule are available now for a small deposit of $100 at www.volcon.com/reserve

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, off-road powersports company that designs, engineers and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

